Firefighters remember fallen colleagues at memorial service
Sept. 11 means a lot to firefighters. It’s a reminder of the day 343 of their colleagues died as they responded to terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people. It’s a reminder of the shortness of time and the dangers of their vocation.
“We are reminded almost daily of this tragic event,” said Dale Young, president of the union that represents local firefighters, IAFF Local 2494. “Especially as responders and civilians continue to pass away due to cancers and other related diseases as a result of the senseless terror attacks.”
Dozens of firefighters, first responders and the public marked the day by attending a ceremony at Fire Hall #5 in Gregoire. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day was hosted locally by the Fort McMurray Firefighters Association.
Saturday’s ceremony included memorials to local firefighters who died from presumptive diseases and workplace conditions: David Richard, James Banting, Larry Walker, Rick Hawkins and Conrad Dion.
“To honour those in the line of duty is one of the most important things we can do,” said Young. “The best treatment we can pay to our fallen is to promise in their memory that we will never stop fighting to improve firefighter and public safety. Let us never forget that the safety we enjoy in our daily lives often comes at a price. Always remember, never forget.”
Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Roberts said she was in awe of the first responders who rushed towards the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on 9/11. But children who dream of becoming firefighters often don’t understand the dangers that come with the job, she said.
In July, a University of Alberta study found one-in-seven firefighters who fought the 2016 Horse River Wildfire have persistent lung damage. It also found firefighters heavily exposed to the wildfire are more than double the risk of developing asthma compared to the general population. The results are similar to what firefighters that responded to the 9/11 attacks experienced in later years.
“It does not stop you from continuing. All around us are people who have the strength and character to run towards disorder and not away,” said Roberts. “I hope we can continue to improve the health and wellbeing of our department, lowering the risk of line of duty deaths.”
Mayor Don Scott praised the families of firefighters for the emotional and mental health demands they take on. He also said governments have a responsibility to care for firefighters and first responders.
“I know this is a solemn occasion and a difficult day for many,” said Scott. “You have my commitment going forward, whether I am in government or not, that I will always be an advocate.”
Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo UCP MLA Tany Yao, a former firefighter, was also among the speakers. Yao was moved to tears when he discussed his relationship with Dion, the former Fort McMurray battalion chief who passed away in March from cancer.
“Conrad was the funniest son of a gun you ever did meet,” said Yao. “He kept things light, he built a team and he was a good leader.”
The ceremony featured the laying of five wreaths, as well as a bell ceremony, poems, prayers and speeches. Councillors Jane Stroud, Verna Murphy and Sheila Lalonde also attended.
-with reporting by Vincent McDermott
