Sept. 11 means a lot to firefighters. It’s a reminder of the day 343 of their colleagues died as they responded to terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people. It’s a reminder of the shortness of time and the dangers of their vocation.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We are reminded almost daily of this tragic event,” said Dale Young, president of the union that represents local firefighters, IAFF Local 2494. “Especially as responders and civilians continue to pass away due to cancers and other related diseases as a result of the senseless terror attacks.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Firefighters remember fallen colleagues at memorial service Back to video

Dozens of firefighters, first responders and the public marked the day by attending a ceremony at Fire Hall #5 in Gregoire. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day was hosted locally by the Fort McMurray Firefighters Association.

Saturday’s ceremony included memorials to local firefighters who died from presumptive diseases and workplace conditions: David Richard, James Banting, Larry Walker, Rick Hawkins and Conrad Dion.

“To honour those in the line of duty is one of the most important things we can do,” said Young. “The best treatment we can pay to our fallen is to promise in their memory that we will never stop fighting to improve firefighter and public safety. Let us never forget that the safety we enjoy in our daily lives often comes at a price. Always remember, never forget.”

Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Roberts said she was in awe of the first responders who rushed towards the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on 9/11. But children who dream of becoming firefighters often don’t understand the dangers that come with the job, she said.

In July, a University of Alberta study found one-in-seven firefighters who fought the 2016 Horse River Wildfire have persistent lung damage. It also found firefighters heavily exposed to the wildfire are more than double the risk of developing asthma compared to the general population. The results are similar to what firefighters that responded to the 9/11 attacks experienced in later years.