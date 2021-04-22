COVID-19 spreading in RMWB faster than anywhere else in Alberta; 939 cases in Fort McMurray
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo not only has the most active COVID-19 cases in rural Alberta, but the region’s viral spread is now faster than anywhere else in the province. These statistics do not include the commuter workforce.
Thursday data from Alberta Health showed the RMWB has an active case rate of 1148.8 per 100,000 people. The community with the second highest active case rate is Banff, with 1100.3. To compare, Calgary is at 491.4 cases and Edmonton is at 346.1.
The RMWB has 959 active cases, with 939 in Fort McMurray. Red Deer has the second most active cases in rural Alberta, with 544 cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations will rise: Hinshaw
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said at her Thursday update that the first B.1.617 variant has been found in the province. The variant was first identified in India. Hinshaw said the patient has travelled between provinces.
She also warned COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue increasing as the number of Alberta’s COVID-19 cases grow. There have been no final decisions made on future restrictions as cases rise.
“Those decisions have multiple factors and those decisions are made by elected officials who are appropriately the ones to make those decisions,” she said. “Conversations are ongoing looking at all those factors that need to be weighed.”
Hinshaw’s comments come a day after Premier Jason Kenney said during a forum on Facebook Live that Alberta is at the highest point of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, Kenney said Alberta is on track for 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and ICUs. Expanding hospital and ICU capacity means delaying other medical services as resources and staff are deployed elsewhere, said Hinshaw.
“The impacts on hospitals means not just that there’s more people who require that COVID-19 treatment, but also that there’s less access to other kinds of treatments,” she said.
Hinshaw also announced anyone with a severely compromised immune system can book their second vaccination dose between 21 and 28 days after their first dose. This begins Friday.
“This aligns with Ontario’s approach and is specifically limited to Albertans who have received solid organ or stem cell transplants, or who are currently undergoing specific immune-compromising treatments such as chemotherapy,” she said. “This timeline applies to these individuals only due to their extremely weakened immune system.”
vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 22:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 173,531 people have been infected with the virus: 153,002 recoveries, 18,481 active cases.
- 1,857 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 518 people are in hospital, with 116 people in intensive care units.
- Six new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 2,054.
- 17,524 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
- 1,276,584 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 252,843 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 196 new active cases in past 48 hours, bringing active total to 939. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- 90 recoveries in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,260.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Four people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the latest death reported on April 19. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- One new COVID-19 cases in rural communities in past 48 hours, bringing active total to 20. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- One new recovery in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 48 hours, keeping the total to 155. 10 of those recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (5-9 school).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Fort McMurray Composite High School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Sister Marry Philips Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Kateri School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Martha Catholic School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Paul’s Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- A community’s active case numbers are based on the primary residence of someone with COVID-19. If an oilsands worker tests positive for COVID-19 in the RMWB, that case is shown in local case numbers if they are a resident of the RMWB. Otherwise, the case is reflected in the case numbers of their home community.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Canadian Natural Albian site.
- Canadian Natural Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural Jackfish site.
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest.
- Civeo Lynx Lodge.
- CNOOC Long Lake site.
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site.
- North Star Ford.
- Suncor base plant.
- Suncor Firebag Village.
- Suncor MacKay River site.
- Syncrude Aurora site.
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site.
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.