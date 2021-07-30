COVID-19 kills 18th Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo resident; 10 active cases locally

People outside the Suncor Community Leisure Centre at MacDonald Island Park, where a COVID-19 vaccination site is held, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
COVID-19 has now killed 18 people in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region after one death was reported in Friday data released by Alberta Health. Privacy regulations limit what information can be released about the individual.

Of the 18 deaths, one has been in the region’s rural areas. However, local Indigenous leaders have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.

The individual is one of three deaths announced Friday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,328. There are 10 active cases in Fort McMurray and none in the rural areas.

Alberta Health reports 68.4 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 55.3 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are trailing in rural areas, but are showing a slow rise. The area’s rural hamlets and Indigenous communities report 49.4 per cent of residents have had at least one dose and 37.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported July 30:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 10 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,679 recoveries.
  • 17 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 78.9%, (528 people)
    60-74: 79.6%, (5128 people)
    40-59: 75.3%, (17368 people)
    20-39: 59.3%, (16899 people)
    12-19: 67.7%, (4547 people)
    12+: 68.4%, (44737 people)
    All ages: 56.3%, (44737 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    75+: 73.8%, (494 people)
    60-74: 71%, (4576 people)
    40-59: 63.6%, (14663 people)
    20-39: 44.8%, (12788 people)
    12-19: 51.6%, (3464 people)
    12+: 55.3%, (36140 people)
    All ages: 45.5%, (36140 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • No active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 327 recoveries.
  • One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
    60-74: 63.9%, (308 people)
    40-59: 55.5%, (645 people)
    20-39: 37.8%, (442 people)
    12-19: 42.7%, (197 people)
    12+: 49.4%, (1668 people)
    All ages: 41.1%, (1668 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 59.2%, (60 people)
    60-74: 55.9%, (269 people)
    40-59: 43.9%, (511 people)
    20-39: 26.2%, (306 people)
    12-19: 24%, (111 people)
    12+: 37.3%, (1261 people)
    All ages: 31%, (1261 people)

