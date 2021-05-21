Two CNRL workers at Albian, Horizon die from COVID-19; 1,245 cases in RMWB

Vincent McDermott
May 21, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  5 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network SunMedia

Two more workers at Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) sites have died from COVID-19. One worker was at Albian Sands and the other worker was at Horizon. Alberta Health and CNRL confirmed the two workers had died on Friday.

Canadian Natural Resources’ oilsands operations have seen the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the oilsands, with data released Friday from Alberta Health showing 1,864 workers have had COVID-19 in current outbreaks. This includes 296 out-of-province workers.

Horizon has been the hardest hit, with COVID-19 infecting 1,531 workers. There are 168 cases still active. Albian has had 304 COVID-19 cases, with 55 cases still active. Jackfish Lodge has had 29 cases that have all recovered. Full outbreak numbers at local workplaces can be found below.

Seven oilsands workers are known to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, although health officials have not confirmed their residencies citing patient confidentiality issues. Six Fort McMurray residents have died froM COVID-19.

Three people at Horizon and one at Albian Sands have died from the virus. A security guard with GardaWorld died during the outbreak at Suncor Base Plant. An Acden contractor at Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site died, but not during an outbreak.

Local COVID-19 cases dropping

Fort McMurray is second for COVID-19 spread in Alberta. The Municipal District of Bighorn, which includes Canmore, is now in leading the province. The rural areas are fourth for COVID-19 spread.

There are 1,202 cases in Fort McMurray and 43 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,245 cases. While outbreaks include all workers, community cases are based on residency and not where someone tested positive for the virus.

There are 30 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and five schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.

COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,513.5 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,059.6 cases per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 21:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 1,202 active cases (60 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 5,058 recoveries (117 new recoveries).
  • People with at least one vaccine dose: 38.6 per cent (30,839 people)
  • People fully immunized: 2.4 per cent (1,928 people)
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • Six residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The last death was reported May 18 and the first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • 43 active cases (no new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 239 recoveries (five new recoveries) in rural areas.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose: 28 per cent (1,147 people)
  • People fully vaccinated: 6.6 per cent (271 people)
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:                   

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
  • Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
  • Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
  • Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
  • Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
  • Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
  • Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
  • Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).

RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:                    

Workplace

Cases (total)

Active

Recovered

Deaths

Out of province cases

·       Bethel Happy Daycare

7

0

7

0

0

·       Birch Mountain Enterprises- Incubator Park

11

2

9

0

1

·       Brandt Tractor

11

0

11

0

0

·       Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

17

0

17

0

1

·       Centre of Hope

26

13

13

0

0

·       Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal

6

1

5

0

0

·       CIVEO Athabasca

60

14

46

0

0

·       Civeo Lynx Lodge

82

3

79

0

0

·       CNOOC-Long Lake Operations

24

5

19

0

1

·       CNRL Albian work site

304

55

248

1

29

·       CNRL Horizon

1531

168

1360

3

267

·       CNRL Jackfish Lodge/Site

29

0

29

0

0

·       ESS – Syncrude – Mildred Lake Village

1287

195

1092

0

93

·       Imperial Oil Ltd – Cold Lake

13

5

8

0

0

·       Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

26

3

23

0

0

·       MEG Energy

17

1

16

0

2

·       MMA Silin Forest Campus

12

0

12

0

0

·       North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)

10

0

10

0

0

·       North Star Ford

11

0

11

0

0

·       Oilsands Industrial Lodge

16

1

15

0

0

·       Pastew Place Detoxification Center

6

2

4

0

0

·       Salvation Army Shelter

23

10

13

0

0

·       Sunchine Community Day Home

17

0

17

0

0

·       Suncor Baseplant

872

130

741

1

26

·       Suncor Energy  Mackay River

32

8

24

0

1

·       Suncor Firebag

30

1

29

0

5

·       Suncor Fort Hills

97

44

53

0

14

·       Syncrude – Aurora Mines

147

55

92

0

0

·       Wapasu Creek Lodge Main & East

47

11

36

0

9

·       YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre

9

0

9

0

0

