Two CNRL workers at Albian, Horizon die from COVID-19; 1,245 cases in RMWB
Two more workers at Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) sites have died from COVID-19. One worker was at Albian Sands and the other worker was at Horizon. Alberta Health and CNRL confirmed the two workers had died on Friday.
Canadian Natural Resources’ oilsands operations have seen the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the oilsands, with data released Friday from Alberta Health showing 1,864 workers have had COVID-19 in current outbreaks. This includes 296 out-of-province workers.
Horizon has been the hardest hit, with COVID-19 infecting 1,531 workers. There are 168 cases still active. Albian has had 304 COVID-19 cases, with 55 cases still active. Jackfish Lodge has had 29 cases that have all recovered. Full outbreak numbers at local workplaces can be found below.
Seven oilsands workers are known to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, although health officials have not confirmed their residencies citing patient confidentiality issues. Six Fort McMurray residents have died froM COVID-19.
Three people at Horizon and one at Albian Sands have died from the virus. A security guard with GardaWorld died during the outbreak at Suncor Base Plant. An Acden contractor at Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site died, but not during an outbreak.
Local COVID-19 cases dropping
Fort McMurray is second for COVID-19 spread in Alberta. The Municipal District of Bighorn, which includes Canmore, is now in leading the province. The rural areas are fourth for COVID-19 spread.
There are 1,202 cases in Fort McMurray and 43 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,245 cases. While outbreaks include all workers, community cases are based on residency and not where someone tested positive for the virus.
There are 30 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and five schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,513.5 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,059.6 cases per 100,000 people.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 21:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 223,011 people have had COVID-19: 16,577 active cases, 202,442 recoveries.
- 732 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 638 people in hospital, with 177 people in ICUs.
- Two COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,164.
- 10,130 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,401,932 vaccine doses administered: 46.1 per cent has at least one dose, 7.6 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,202 active cases (60 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 5,058 recoveries (117 new recoveries).
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 38.6 per cent (30,839 people)
- People fully immunized: 2.4 per cent (1,928 people)
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Six residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The last death was reported May 18 and the first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 43 active cases (no new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 239 recoveries (five new recoveries) in rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 28 per cent (1,147 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 6.6 per cent (271 people)
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
Workplace
Cases (total)
Active
Recovered
Deaths
Out of province cases
· Bethel Happy Daycare
7
0
7
0
0
· Birch Mountain Enterprises- Incubator Park
11
2
9
0
1
· Brandt Tractor
11
0
11
0
0
· Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
17
0
17
0
1
· Centre of Hope
26
13
13
0
0
· Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal
6
1
5
0
0
· CIVEO Athabasca
60
14
46
0
0
· Civeo Lynx Lodge
82
3
79
0
0
· CNOOC-Long Lake Operations
24
5
19
0
1
· CNRL Albian work site
304
55
248
1
29
· CNRL Horizon
1531
168
1360
3
267
· CNRL Jackfish Lodge/Site
29
0
29
0
0
· ESS – Syncrude – Mildred Lake Village
1287
195
1092
0
93
· Imperial Oil Ltd – Cold Lake
13
5
8
0
0
· Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
26
3
23
0
0
· MEG Energy
17
1
16
0
2
· MMA Silin Forest Campus
12
0
12
0
0
· North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
10
0
10
0
0
· North Star Ford
11
0
11
0
0
· Oilsands Industrial Lodge
16
1
15
0
0
· Pastew Place Detoxification Center
6
2
4
0
0
· Salvation Army Shelter
23
10
13
0
0
· Sunchine Community Day Home
17
0
17
0
0
· Suncor Baseplant
872
130
741
1
26
· Suncor Energy Mackay River
32
8
24
0
1
· Suncor Firebag
30
1
29
0
5
· Suncor Fort Hills
97
44
53
0
14
· Syncrude – Aurora Mines
147
55
92
0
0
· Wapasu Creek Lodge Main & East
47
11
36
0
9
· YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre
9
0
9
0
0