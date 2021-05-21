Two CNRL workers at Albian, Horizon die from COVID-19; 1,245 cases in RMWB

Article content

Two more workers at Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) sites have died from COVID-19. One worker was at Albian Sands and the other worker was at Horizon. Alberta Health and CNRL confirmed the two workers had died on Friday.

Canadian Natural Resources’ oilsands operations have seen the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the oilsands, with data released Friday from Alberta Health showing 1,864 workers have had COVID-19 in current outbreaks. This includes 296 out-of-province workers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two CNRL workers at Albian, Horizon die from COVID-19; 1,245 cases in RMWB Back to video

Horizon has been the hardest hit, with COVID-19 infecting 1,531 workers. There are 168 cases still active. Albian has had 304 COVID-19 cases, with 55 cases still active. Jackfish Lodge has had 29 cases that have all recovered. Full outbreak numbers at local workplaces can be found below.

Seven oilsands workers are known to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, although health officials have not confirmed their residencies citing patient confidentiality issues. Six Fort McMurray residents have died froM COVID-19.