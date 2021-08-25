CNRL making staff, contractors get vaccinated or complete rapid testing starting Aug. 27

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Anyone refusing to be vaccinated or prove they have been immunized against the virus must go through rapid testing before entering the company’s sites. A worker won’t be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until 14 days after their second shot.

The update was announced in an internal Tuesday email from Jay Froc, the company’s senior vice president of oilsands mining and upgrading, that was shared with the Today. Spokesperson Julie Woo confirmed the message’s contents in a Wednesday email.

“We will be confirming that all site personnel are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If we are unable to confirm immunization status, personnel can participate in our rapid testing program as an alternative,” said Woo. “We are taking these steps to further enhance the strong safety measures already in place to protect our workforce and the communities where we operate.”

Canadian Natural Resources had the worst COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic this past spring. Alberta Health data from Aug. 4 shows there were at least 1,988 COVID-19 cases reported at the company’s Albian, Horizon and Jackfish locations. Five cases were active at the time and six workers at the sites had died from the virus. Transient workers from outside Alberta accounted for 322 cases.

Horizon had the most COVID-19 cases compared to anywhere else in the oilsands, with 1,617 cases that included 287 out-of-province workers. Five workers died from COVID-19.