Close contacts of COVID-19 cases don't need to quarantine as public health response shifts; six active cases in RMWB
As of Thursday, close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Alberta will no longer be required to isolate, and come next month, those with confirmed cases won’t have to either.
On Wednesday, at her first in-person update since June 29, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said quarantining could be required in some high-risk settings such as continuing care facilities or to manage outbreaks, but provincial contact tracers will no longer call close contacts. The province will also no longer do routine asymptomatic testing for close contacts.
Alberta’s case numbers continued to rise Wednesday, with 194 new cases and 1,334 active cases — up from 1,173 active cases the previous day. Hinshaw emphasized the importance of focusing on severe outcomes rather than case numbers.
“While COVID-19 cases may rise in the coming weeks and months, a surge of hospitalizations and other severe outcomes is much less likely, thanks to vaccines,” said Hinshaw.
Beginning Aug. 16, Albertans will no longer be legally required to quarantine if they test positive, and provincial masking orders on transit, in taxis or ride sharing will expire, although masks may still be required in specific settings like vaccination sites, hospitals and continuing care facilities.
Despite the spike in case numbers, hospitalizations are not rising in step, with 84 people currently being treated in hospital — up two from the previous day’s update — including 18 in intensive care units.
On June 29, the day of Hinshaw’s last appearance, Alberta reported 61 new cases of COVID-19. Since then the province has lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. Cases have sharply increased in the province since last Friday, with 134 new cases reported on Tuesday. However, Hinshaw said vaccines have drastically reduced the risk of contracting the virus and getting severely ill.
“The need for the types of extraordinary restrictions we used in the past has diminished,” said Hinshaw.
While more than 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta, with 75.6 per cent of those eligible having received a first dose and 64.3 per cent fully immunized with two, the province’s per-capita immunization rates are the second-worse among provinces.
Hinshaw said the province still needs to increase those numbers, but since July 1, those not fully immunized accounted for 95 per cent of cases, 94 per cent of hospitalizations, and 95 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in the province.
Hinshaw said COVID-19 is primarily infecting those who do not have their vaccine, adding that “COVID is not over,” and it can still have life-threatening consequences.
While Alberta prepares to remove masking requirements, neighbouring British Columbia reintroduced an indoor masking requirement in public spaces in one region of the province that’s seen an uptick in cases.
As families prepare to send children back to school in the fall, Hinshaw said the province is not planning to require universal masking in schools, but will be recommending it.
Alberta NDP Opposition deputy leader Sarah Hoffman said she’s concerned about the removal of some testing, contact tracing and notifications.
“Really, what we should be doing is giving students, the staff who are working with them, and the families who care about them as much information, as much the confidence as possible that the government is actually acting to make things safer for them and not just hoping for the best,” said Hoffman, who again called on the government to plan voluntary vaccination clinics in schools.
lijohnson@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported July 28:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 233,875 people have had COVID-19: 1,334 active cases, 2,325 deaths, 230,216 recoveries.
- 84 people in hospital, including 18 people in ICUs.
- 5,260,033 vaccine doses administered: 75.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 64.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Six active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,680 recoveries.
- 16 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported June 18. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 78.4%, (525 people)
60-74: 79.5%, (5121 people)
40-59: 75.2%, (17327 people)
20-39: 59.1%, (16852 people)
12-19: 67.4%, (4528 people)
12+: 68.2%, (44620 people)
All ages: 56.2%, (44620 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 73.5%, (492 people)
60-74: 70.7%, (4554 people)
40-59: 63.2%, (14572 people)
20-39: 44.3%, (12646 people)
12-19: 50.6%, (3401 people)
12+: 54.8%, (35818 people)
All ages: 45.1%, (35818 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- One active case. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 325 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death was reported on June 20. Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 63.9%, (308 people)
40-59: 55.3%, (643 people)
20-39: 37.7%, (441 people)
12-19: 42.2%, (195 people)
12+: 49.2%, (1663 people)
All ages: 40.9%, (1663 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 59.2%, (60 people)
60-74: 55.6%, (268 people)
40-59: 43.7%, (508 people)
20-39: 25.6%, (299 people)
12-19: 23.8%, (110 people)
12+: 37%, (1249 people)
All ages: 30.7%, (1249 people)
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Suncor Fort Hills