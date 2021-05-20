Article content

The Athabasca Tribal Council (ATC) is demanding the Alberta government cancel the proposed K-6 curriculum, arguing the controversial draft ignores the history, culture and perspectives of Indigenous peoples in Alberta.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) and ATC president said in a Thursday email the province should reinstate the curriculum writing groups and teacher focus groups.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Athabasca Tribal Council calls for K-6 curriculum draft to be rescinded Back to video

These groups should work closely with teachers, parents and the federal government, he said. Other Indigenous communities, such as the Treaty 6,7 and 8 Educators Alliance, should play a larger role in reviewing and developing a curriculum.

He also accused the curriculum of erasing suggestions from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for K-2 students and erasing content on treaties.

“This curriculum is blatantly meant to sustain and bolster systemic racism in the next generation,” said Adam. “The manner that the curriculum was developed and presented is disrespectful to all Albertans. This curriculum does not fulfill the commitments to truth and reconciliation and must be rescinded.”