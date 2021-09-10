This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Fort McMurray reported 190 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, with another 21 active cases in the surrounding rural areas. The municipality has not had more than 200 active COVID-19 cases since early April.

Article content COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising across Alberta. Most patients fighting the virus in hospitals are unvaccinated, making up 73 per cent of all COVID-19 patients. Partially vaccinated patients account for 5.1 per cent and fully vaccinated patients represent 21.72 per cent. Unvaccinated patients account for 87 per cent of patients fighting COVID-19 in intensive care units. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta taking wait-and-see approach to new restrictions; 211 cases in RMWB Back to video McMurray Métis is requiring visitors to its office to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Alternatively, they can prove they have tested negative for the virus within 24 hours before visiting. “We can’t be in a situation where we are going to be a super spreader among our community,” Loutitt said in a Friday interview. “We know that the numbers are going to keep increasing here. If we don’t do something now, it could get worse in our community.” Shandro says Alberta working on vaccine proof cards and QR code Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said at a Friday press conference the province wants to analyze the impact of restrictions rolled out one week prior, including a provincial mask mandate and a ban on liquor sales past 10 p.m., before imposing additional public-health measures. “We’re seeing now what effect it’s going to have on our case growth, but more importantly on the cases that end up in the hospitals,” Shandro said. “We are taking this opportunity to see what that effect is and for us to continue to look at those numbers.”

Article content The comments come as Alberta reports 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the second-highest count recorded during a fourth wave that shows no signs of slowing. Alberta’s wait-and-see approach to additional restrictions mirrors its actions in both the second and third waves of the pandemic, when the province faced criticism from doctors and public-health experts for not acting sooner to curb the spread of the virus. Generally, impacts from public-health measures are not reflected in daily COVID-19 case counts for 10 to 14 days. Immunization rates against COVID-19 continue to hold relatively steady, despite an increase in proof-of-vaccine mandates put in place by Alberta businesses and employers as well as a $100 vaccine incentive announced by the province last week. Shandro said Alberta is working on making printable proof-of-vaccine cards for Albertans beginning next week, as well as a scannable QR code. He would not, however, commit to an answer on whether Alberta would implement a vaccine passport. “When it comes to the question of whether it’s going to be government-mandated, we have, as the Premier (Jason Keneny) has said before, we are now, right now, enabling those businesses and workplaces to make those decisions,” Shandro said. “If there is evidence on how that effects our vaccine uptake — if there is evidence as you see vaccine passports enabled in other provinces — I’m happy to look at that information.”

Article content Evidence from other provinces already suggests a vaccine passport results in increased immunization rates. In British Columbia, which announced their passport system in late August, vaccine appointments jumped by up to 200 per cent in the days after that policy was unveiled. The health minister also weighed in on the province’s controversial vaccine incentive program, which will allow any adult Albertan who gets their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 to get a $100 gift card. Experts told Postmedia Thursday it’s too early to say whether that program has been effective. “I know that an incentive program like that is frustrating for Albertans. I’m frustrated by the fact we had to get to a point where we’re coming out with a program like that,” Shandro said. “I appreciate that everyone who did the right thing, got jabbed in their arms, is frustrated we’re now having to incentivize those who haven’t got it yet.” jherring@postmedia.com vmcdermott@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 10: All Albertans born in 2009 and earlier qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine .

. 266,037 people have had COVID-19: 16,265 active cases, 2,444 deaths, 247,328 recoveries.

686 people in hospital, including 169 people in ICUs.

78.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 70.9 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 190 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

6,817 recoveries.

18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.5%, (532 people)

60-74: 81.5%, (5248 people)

40-59: 78%, (17988 people)

20-39: 62.5%, (17817 people)

12-19: 71.9%, (4829 people)

12+: 71.4%, (46700 people)

All ages: 58.8%, (46700 people)

People fully immunized: 75+: 76%, (509 people)

60-74: 75.4%, (4861 people)

40-59: 69.3%, (15977 people)

20-39: 51.1%, (14558 people)

12-19: 60.7%, (4078 people)

12+: 61.4%, (40169 people)

All ages: 50.6%, (40169 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 21 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

357 recoveries.

One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 73%, (74 people)

60-74: 70.8%, (341 people)

40-59: 60.5%, (704 people)

20-39: 42.2%, (494 people)

12-19: 48.3%, (223 people)

12+: 54.8%, (1851 people)

All ages: 45.6%, (1851 people)

People fully vaccinated: 75+: 64.1%, (65 people)

60-74: 60.4%, (291 people)

40-59: 49.1%, (571 people)

20-39: 28.9%, (338 people)

12-19: 30.8%, (142 people)

12+: 41.9%, (1415 people)

All ages: 34.8%, (1415 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Alberta Health Services has stopped reporting positive cases to school boards. RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.

CNRL Albian

CNRL Horizon

CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge

Suncor Firebag

Suncor Fort Hills

Private gathering in Anzac

Suncor Fort Hills

