Alberta surpasses 25,000 active COVID-19 cases; RMWB has 1,610 active cases

Alberta has surpassed 25,000 active COVID-19 cases, the highest ever number since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Alberta Health reported 2,042 new cases on Saturday and an 11 per cent positivity rate on tests. There are now 25,155 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. On her Twitter account, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, urged Albertans to follow health restrictions.

“The choices you make this weekend will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead so please continue to follow all public health measures and book your vaccine appointment if you are now eligible,” she wrote.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) continues leading Canada’s per capita growth of COVID-19, and has more active cases and outbreaks than the rest of rural Alberta.

There are 1,928.7 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the RMWB’s active cases at 1,610. Cases are based on residency, so local numbers do not include commuters.