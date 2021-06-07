





Article content Alberta reported its lowest daily case number for COVID-19 since October. Monday’s COVID-19 update showed there were 127 new cases across Alberta, the first time Alberta reported fewer than 150 new cases since Oct. 7, 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta reports fewer than 150 new cases for first time since October; 254 active cases in RMWB Back to video Alberta is scheduled to enter Stage 2 of the government’s reopening strategy on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues dropping. The reopening phase depends on COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining below 500 patients. The step will see most restrictions lifted on fitness centres, movie theatres, retail, indoor dining, outdoor gatherings, outdoor sports, public gatherings and weddings. Kenney apologizes for ‘Sky Palace’ dinner, Jean calls for his resignation Premier Jason Kenney also apologized for hosting an outdoor dinner with ministers last week, admitting they violated the Alberta’s COVID-19 public health orders. Kenney originally insisted the dinner, which was held on a patio at government offices known as the Sky Palace, was “fully rule compliant.”

Article content The dinner was attended by Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, Finance Minister Travis Toews and two unidentified staff. Photos of the event showed some attendees were not appropriately distanced. “I was of the clear view that we were complying with the open for summer rules but it is clear that some of us were not distanced the whole night and I have to take responsibility for that,” said Kenney. “We have to set a higher example, a higher threshold of conduct. So I want sincerely to apologize to my colleagues and to Albertans for letting you down for not being more careful to scrupulously follow every aspect of the public health guidelines that we expect of everyone.” Kenney’s original refusal to apologize was criticized by some members of his caucus, who pressured him apologize. Leela Aheer, minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women, and Rajan Sawhney, minister of community and social services, were the only two cabinet ministers to publicly call for an apology. Photo by Vince Mcdermott / Vince Mcdermott/Today Staff Former Wildrose Leader Brian Jean wrote on his Facebook page that Kenney should resign. Jean the dinner was a “relatively minor issue” that Kenney had turned “into a political crisis.” Jean, who represented the former Fort McMurray-Conklin riding as an MLA between 2015 and 2018, was not available for comment. Jean also said he had commissioned a poll showing the NDP would “win a resounding majority government if an election were held right now.” The poll showed the NDP would win all seats in Edmonton and the surrounding areas, most of Calgary’s seats, and split the rest of the province.

Article content “This is part of a political trend that has been growing since the election,” said Jean. “Jason Kenney’s poor attitude is motivating huge numbers of Albertans to hold their nose and reluctantly support the NDP.” Kenney shrugged off Jean’s calls for a resignation when asked about the post. “He’s been saying that for the better part of two years, so that’s not really news,” said Kenney. vmcdermott@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 7: All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine

229,319 people have had COVID-19: 4,707 active cases, 2,248 deaths, 222,364recoveries.

127 new cases in past 24 hours.

Two new deaths.

351 people in hospital, including 94 people in ICUs.

4,027 people tested in past 24 hours.

3,084,119 vaccine doses administered: 66.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 14.3 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 220 active cases (11 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

6,375 recoveries (20 new recoveries).

10 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The last death was reported June 5. region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 68.7%, (501 people)

60-74: 69.9%, (4,787 people)

40-59: 67.4%, (15,554 people)

20-39: 50.5%, (14,211 people)

12-19: 55.7%, (3,793 people)

12+: 59.5%, (39,044 people)

All ages: 48.9%, (39,044 people)

People fully immunized: 75+: 52.3%, (381 people)

60-74: 24.4%, (1,671 people)

40-59: 7.2%, (1,663 people)

20-39: 4.1%, (1,161 people)

12-19: 1.2%, (83 people)

12+: 7.6%, (4,961 people)

All ages: 6.2%, (4,961 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 34 active cases (one new case). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

291 recoveries (one new recovery).

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)

60-74: 55%, (279 people)

40-59: 47.8%, (557 people)

20-39: 28.7%, (335 people)

12-19: 26.7%, (125 people)

12+: 40%, (1,364 people)

All ages: 33.3%, (1,364 people)

People fully vaccinated: 75+: 49.9%, (52 people)

60-74: 29.2%, (148 people)

40-59: 15.3%, (178 people)

20-39: 7%, (82 people)

12-19: 1.1%, (five people)

12+: 13.6%, (465 people)

All ages: 11.3%, (465 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases) RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Birch Mountain Enterprises

Canadian Natural Albian

Canadian Natural Horizon

Centre of Hope

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal

Civeo Athabasca

Civeo Lynx Lodge

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre

Safeway

Salvation Army Shelter

Suncor Base Plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River

Syncrude Aurora

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Walmart

Wapasu Creek Lodge

