Alberta extending time between COVID-19 vaccine doses up to four months; 33 active cases in Fort McMurray

The change is in line with the recommendation issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) to extend second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to 16 weeks after the first.

“This change will significantly increase how quickly we can offer Albertans the protection of their first dose,” Hinshaw said. “The more people we can offer this protection to in the coming weeks and months, the more effective we can be at stopping the spread.”

Starting next Wednesday, anyone who books a vaccination will only be able to book their first appointment and will receive a reminder at a later date to book their second dose, Hinsahw said. Anyone who books before next Wednesday can book their second dose within the current 42-day window.

Alberta is extending the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine up to four months, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Wednesday.

By extending the timeline to four months, Canada will be able to provide access to first doses of highly efficacious vaccines to more individuals earlier which is expected to increase health equity faster, NACI said.

In trials, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines showed an efficacy of 92 per cent 14 days after the first dose is given up until the second dose, which was between 19 and 42 days later, according to the document.

Data from Quebec, British Columbia, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States show effectiveness of 70 per cent to 80 per cent up to two months after the first dose.

“While studies have not yet collected four months of data on effectiveness of the first dose, the first two months of population-based effectiveness data are showing sustained and high levels of protection,” the NACI said.

Canada received 500,000 doses of the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday, 300,000 of which are set to expire on April 2. Hinshaw said they are still working to confirm how many doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the province will receive and when they will arrive.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said this week Albertans who are 65 or older will not receive that vaccine, in line with advice from the NACI due to “the insufficiency of evidence of efficacy in this age group at this time.”

As of end-of-day Tuesday, 255,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered for an average of 5,773.2 doses per 100,000 people. There are 89,094 Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses.