Alberta extending time between COVID-19 vaccine doses up to four months; 33 active cases in Fort McMurray
Alberta is extending the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine up to four months, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Wednesday.
Starting next Wednesday, anyone who books a vaccination will only be able to book their first appointment and will receive a reminder at a later date to book their second dose, Hinsahw said. Anyone who books before next Wednesday can book their second dose within the current 42-day window.
“This change will significantly increase how quickly we can offer Albertans the protection of their first dose,” Hinshaw said. “The more people we can offer this protection to in the coming weeks and months, the more effective we can be at stopping the spread.”
The change is in line with the recommendation issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) to extend second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to 16 weeks after the first.
By extending the timeline to four months, Canada will be able to provide access to first doses of highly efficacious vaccines to more individuals earlier which is expected to increase health equity faster, NACI said.
In trials, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines showed an efficacy of 92 per cent 14 days after the first dose is given up until the second dose, which was between 19 and 42 days later, according to the document.
Data from Quebec, British Columbia, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States show effectiveness of 70 per cent to 80 per cent up to two months after the first dose.
“While studies have not yet collected four months of data on effectiveness of the first dose, the first two months of population-based effectiveness data are showing sustained and high levels of protection,” the NACI said.
Canada received 500,000 doses of the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday, 300,000 of which are set to expire on April 2. Hinshaw said they are still working to confirm how many doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the province will receive and when they will arrive.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said this week Albertans who are 65 or older will not receive that vaccine, in line with advice from the NACI due to “the insufficiency of evidence of efficacy in this age group at this time.”
As of end-of-day Tuesday, 255,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered for an average of 5,773.2 doses per 100,000 people. There are 89,094 Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 2:
- 134,454 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 127,903 people have recovered, or 95 per cent of all cases.
- 402 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,649.
- 251 people are in hospital, with 48 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 12 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,902. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 10,362 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,434,559 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,826,785 people.
- 10,229 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 255,283 doses have been administered in total; 89,094 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 117 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- One new active case in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 33. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Seven new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,724.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total at five cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 139.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- North American Construction Group.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.