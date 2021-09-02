Alberta Culture Days shines a spotlight on local arts, music and heritage

After the pandemic nearly bankrupted the Oilsands Rotary Music Festival, organizer Norma Jean Atkinson is grateful that Alberta Culture Days is returning to in-person, live events this year.

Alberta Culture Days is a month-long event promoting arts and culture across the province. Locally there are 16 events running all month. All local events are free.

The music festival will close out Culture Days on Sept. 29 and 30. Musicians between four and 28 will perform at the Suncor Energy Centre for the Performing Arts, which will be limited to half capacity. Even with restrictions, Atkinson said Culture Days is still critical in promoting the local arts scene.

“We have an amazing amount of talent in the whole province, but particularly in Fort McMurray,” said Atkinson. “Some of our music students have gone on to careers in the arts and I think it’s important to support local talent.”

A passion for supporting local talent is shared by Mike Jones, producer of the Rock the Rails Festival on Sept. 18. The skateboarding, BMX and music festival is entering its third year and features competitions for all ages. Jones appreciates the support from Culture Days but is considering moving the festival to June because of weather concerns.

“There are a couple of restrictions when producing a festival with Culture Days, but financially they were the ones who helped get us off the ground,” said Jones. “I really want to encourage people to try and get out there, get to [Culture Days] committee meetings, get some funding and go out and put on some events.”

The pandemic means Culture Days will still hold virtual events, which was how many festival events were celebrated last year. M’Guphynn Media has partnered with the Fort McMurray Heritage Society to produce virtual tours of Heritage Village sites that highlight the history of the region. The videos will feature a trapper’s cabin and a trading post from the fur trade.