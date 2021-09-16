Alberta asks provinces for health resources as ICU capacity nears breaking point; 233 cases in RMWB

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Provinces across Canada are examining whether they will provide health resources to Alberta as its ICUs buckle under the stress of the COVID-19 fourth wave.

Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu announced Wednesday the health authority was taking the extraordinary measures of requesting ICU space from other jurisdictions, as well as skilled labour. That revelation came as Alberta entered a state of public health emergency and introduced sweeping public health measures as COVID-19 spread threatens to bring the province's critical-care spaces over capacity. Manitoba's premier said Thursday his province will work to offer support if asked, providing it continues to have capacity. Yiu also said AHS is currently discussing potential patient transfers to Ontario, which has offered ICU capacity help. Quebec told Postmedia Thursday afternoon they had not yet received any requests for health assistance from other provinces. Meanwhile, both of Alberta's neighbours say they won't be able to help the province during the ICU crunch, with both Saskatchewan and British Columbia saying current demands on their health-care system prevent them from providing resources to Alberta. "However, we have told Alberta that if there are things we can do to support them, we will. And if we can take patients on in the future, we will," said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement. Alberta's bid to bolster its health system capacity comes as the province faces the highest ICU admission rates in Canada. There are now 222 Albertans in ICU with COVID-19; Ontario, which has a third of Alberta's population, has 191 COVID-19 ICU admissions. Alberta has a total of 896 hospitalizations from the virus.

Article content jpg, SP Yiu said Thursday afternoon Alberta had already reached out to B.C., Ontario and Manitoba. They also planned to contact Quebec “and potentially another province” to request aid. “We have reached out to other provinces to see if they have any available space where Albertans could get the care that they need, and we’re asking them if they have skilled front-line staff who may be willing to come to Alberta to assist us,” Yiu said. “We remain hopeful that it will not come to those terms, as our teams continue to add critical-care capacity in Alberta. I cannot stress enough how serious the situation is in our hospitals. I promise you we will continue to do all that we can to provide care to Albertans.” AHS said Thursday afternoon there are currently 268 total patients in Alberta ICUs, with 83 per cent of them receiving treatment for COVID-19. The province has added 137 additional ICU beds to deal with the demand, giving it 86 per cent capacity. But without those additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would sit at 155 per cent. There has been a 16 per cent increase in ICU admissions in Alberta over the last week, the steepest such climb at any point during the pandemic. Alberta could run out of staffed ICU beds on Sept. 29, an internal AHS planning document suggests. But the Opposition NDP are arguing the projections use assumptions that are too optimistic, meaning capacity could be used up even sooner. The projection makes several assumptions. It includes increases of only four to six COVID-19 patients in ICU each day, despite Alberta recently averaging about twice that number. It also assumes only 54 patients who don’t have COVID-19 will be in ICUs on any given day, even though this number has fluctuated considerably over recent weeks.

Article content On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said hospitals could run out of staffed ICU beds in 10 days. Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said she worries this could happen even sooner. “It’s very sobering to look at the AHS projections into the first week of October, projections which show our hospitals without dozens of beds that are needed to care for Albertans whose lives hang in the balance,” Notley said. AHS said in a statement the planning document is “a snapshot of our planning at a point in time.” Yiu said Thursday she can’t say exactly when she expects Alberta may hit its hospital capacity limit, or how many ICU beds Alberta will be able to expand to. Yiu explained Alberta is creating critical-care capacity through a series of strategies. Officials are opening all spaces which could be used as an ICU bed, including spaces normally used for surgeries, anesthesia, operations and recovery wards. Patients are being transferred home or to continuing-care sites as soon as they are ready, even if this means moving them out of their community. And all surgeries which do not need to be completed within a three-day window are being postponed. “AHS has moved to its highest level in terms of its surge response,” Yiu said. “There is no question our ICUs are under increased pressure.” Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Thursday morning Ottawa will send ventilators to Alberta to help with ICU capacity during the fourth wave, but Yiu indicated there is no shortage of ventilators in the province. There are more than 600 high-quality ventilators that can be used, she said, as well as 200 “less than optimal” machines.

Article content Notley said Alberta must do everything possible to ensure its health-care system does not collapse and Alberta does not activate its critical care triage framework, which would dictate who would receive treatment if not enough resources are available. “We need every qualified critical care worker we can find from across the provinces, and must also find beds in other provinces to transfer our patients to,” she said. “I’m truly heartbroken to think of vulnerable Albertans being taken so far from home, so far from their families, and I’m very frustrated, because as we know, this emergency was completely avoidable.” jherring@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 16: All Albertans born in 2009 and earlier qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine .

. 275,538 people have had COVID-19: 18,706 active cases, 2,505 deaths, 254,3274 recoveries.

896 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 222 people in ICUs.

79.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 71.5 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 215 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

6,898 recoveries.

18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.8%, (534 people)

60-74: 81.8%, (5270 people)

40-59: 78.4%, (18086 people)

20-39: 63.2%, (18032 people)

12-19: 72.5%, (4867 people)

12+: 72%, (47081 people)

All ages: 59.3%, (47081 people)

People fully immunized: 75+: 76%, (509 people)

60-74: 75.8%, (4886 people)

40-59: 70%, (16135 people)

20-39: 51.9%, (14803 people)

12-19: 61.5%, (4131 people)

12+: 62.2%, (40653 people)

All ages: 51.2%, (40653 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 18 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

362 recoveries.

One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 73%, (74 people)

60-74: 71.6%, (345 people)

40-59: 61.1%, (710 people)

20-39: 42.7%, (499 people)

12-19: 48.3%, (223 people)

12+: 55.3%, (1866 people)

All ages: 45.9%, (1866 people)

People fully vaccinated: 75+: 67.1%, (68 people)

60-74: 61.5%, (296 people)

40-59: 49.5%, (576 people)

20-39: 29.5%, (345 people)

12-19: 31%, (143 people)

12+: 42.5%, (1436 people)

All ages: 35.3%, (1436 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Alberta Health Services has stopped reporting positive cases to school boards. RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.

CNRL Albian

CNRL Horizon

CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge

MEG Christina Lake

Suncor Firebag

Suncor Fort Hills

Private gathering in Anzac

