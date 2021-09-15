Alberta announces vaccine passports, restrictions as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals

Alberta is implementing additional provincewide public health measures and a vaccine passport system as the fourth wave of COVID-19 threatens the province’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a Wednesday evening news conference, Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency and said the province could run out of staff and intensive care beds and staff to manage COVID-19 patients within the next 10 days.

“We are facing an emergency that requires immediate action,” Kenney said.

Acknowledging he had previously committed to not imposing a vaccine passport system over concerns that it would violate the spirit of health and privacy legislation, Kenney said the government must act to avoid preventable deaths.

Public calls for the government to implement restrictions as well as a vaccine passport program had grown in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have skyrocketed in the province.

News of the restrictions and vaccine passport system came after two days of UCP caucus and COVID-19 cabinet committee meetings.

Almost all public health restrictions were lifted in Alberta as of July 1. Cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed weeks later but despite the surge the government did not implement any restrictions to counter it until Sept. 3, when it reinstated mandatory masking in indoor public spaces, set a 10 p.m. curfew on liquor sales for licensed establishments and announced a $100 incentive for people who receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday

Private indoor social gatherings for fully vaccinated individuals will be limited to those of the same household and one other household to a maximum of 10 people. No restrictions will be placed on children under 12.

Those 12 years of age or older who are unvaccinated are prohibited from attending any indoor social gathering.

A mandatory work-from-home order will be in effect, with exceptions in cases where an employer has determined a physical presence is required.

Outdoor private social gatherings are permitted to a maximum of 200 people, with two-metre physical distancing maintained at all times. Outdoor events and facilities with no indoor portion (excluding washrooms) will have no attendance restrictions, however two-metre physical distancing must be in place.

Places of worship must limit attendance to one-third fire code capacity. Face masks will be mandatory and there must be two-metre physical distancing between households or two close contacts for those living alone.

Mandatory masking for students in grades 4 and up, plus staff and teachers in all grades. Schools that can implement an alternate COVID safety plan can be exempted from mandatory masking. Elementary schools are to implement class cohorting.

Youth aged 18 and under are not required to mask or maintain two-metre distance when engaged in physical activity. There are no restrictions on outdoor activities.

Indoor sports/performance/recreation/special interests are permitted with requirements for two-metre physical distancing, where possible.

Children’s sport/performance/recreation (extracurricular sports, performance, recreation and special interest):

Indoor activities are permitted, with requirements for two-metre physical distancing and masking where possible, and symptom screening for participants.

Youth aged 18 and under are not required to mask or maintain physical distancing during a physical activity, such as a team sport. Spectator attendance is limited to one-third fire code capacity. Attendees must be masked and ensure physical distancing between different households or an individual who lives alone and their two close contacts. There are no restrictions on outdoor activities.

Children’s day camps must have two-metre physical distancing between participants and masking indoors. Children’s overnight camps must follow cohort models. Restrictions starting Monday, Sept. 20 Outdoor dining only with a maximum of six individuals per table (one household or two close contacts for those living alone).

Liquor sales and consumption restrictions (10 p.m. sales and 11 p.m. consumption) apply.

Restaurants are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Weddings and funerals: All indoor ceremonies and services are limited to 50 attendees or 50 per cent fire code capacity, whichever is less. No indoor receptions are permitted. The hosting facility would be eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

All outdoor ceremonies and services for weddings and funerals must be limited to 200 attendees. Outdoor receptions are required to follow liquor sales and consumption restrictions (i.e., sales end at 10 p.m. and consumption ends by 11 p.m.).

The hosting facility would be eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Retail, entertainment and recreation facilities (includes any indoor venues, libraries, conferences, rental spaces, concerts, nightclubs, casinos and similar):

Attendance is limited to one-third fire code capacity and attendees are only permitted to attend with their household or two close contacts for those living alone. Attendees must be masked and have two-metre physical distancing between households.

These facilities are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Adult (over 18 years old) sport, fitness, performance, and recreation: Indoor activities: No indoor group classes or activities are permitted. One-on-one training or individual workouts are permitted but three-metre physical distancing is required. No contact between players; indoor competitions are paused except where vaccine exemptions have been granted. These facilities and programs are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program. Specific exemptions may also be granted on a case-by-case basis. There are no restrictions on outdoor activities. Vaccine passport system Starting Sept. 20, vaccine-eligible individuals will be required to provide government-issued proof of immunization or a negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours to access a variety of participating social, recreational and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province.

To enter certain spaces that are participating in the program, including restaurants, bars and indoor organized events, people aged 12 and older will be required to show their proof of vaccination or a negative recent test result.

Businesses that implement the Restrictions Exemption Program would operate as usual, provided they are serving only people who have proof of immunization or who have a recent privately paid negative test, as per the requirements in place. This means they could immediately and without restriction serve any individual eligible for vaccination who:

Has proof of double vaccination (note that for a transitional period between Sept. 20 and Oct. 25, proof of a single dose would be considered acceptable as long as the dose was given two weeks or more before the time of service).

Has documentation of a medical exemption. Has proof of a recent (within the previous 72 hours) negative COVID-19 test (either PCR or Rapid Test). The test may not be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories. Those under age 12 would not need to provide proof of immunization or a negative test to enter a participating business. This program would not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living.

Albertans can access copies of their COVID-19 vaccination records through MyHealth Records. For the time being, Albertans should avoid logging into MyHealth Records to download their records. The printable card, which was going to be made available on Sept. 16, will now be available on Sept. 19.

