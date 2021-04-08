





Article content Local UCP MLAs Laila Goodridge and Tany Yao say the province’s recent COVID-19 shutdown orders are necessary to keep Alberta’s health-care system from getting overwhelmed, after a quarter of the UCP caucus publicly protested the restrictions on Wednesday. In separate statements, Goodridge and Yao acknowledged the restrictions are unpopular among many Albertans. But, they defended them as necessary to protect hospitals as variant cases rise. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local MLAs defend COVID-19 orders as necessary to protect health system Back to video “Dropping restrictions just as we are looking at variant surge would be unconscionably irresponsible and we would see hospitals overwhelmed,” said Goodridge, who represents Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, in a Wednesday post on her Facebook page. “Restrictions should be in place not one minute longer than necessary. Easing and dropping restrictions will become possible as more and more Albertans are vaccinated.” Yao, who represents Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, said in a Thursday email that variant cases are harming healthy people, and are not just threats to the elderly or immunocompromised.

Article content “I don’t want to see surgical and paediatric units shut down to address COVID patients,” he said. “These variants that are becoming prominent aren’t just hitting the elderly and infirm, the reality is it’s affecting young people too and is spreading at a dramatic rate.” Alberta Health reported Thursday there were 356 active cases in Fort McMurray and four in the rural areas. There were 12,187 active cases across Alberta and 340 hospitalizations, including 83 patients in intensive care units. Both Goodridge and Yao blamed much of Alberta’s current case numbers on the federal government’s vaccine procurement program. Premier Jason Kenney has repeatedly criticized Ottawa for its pace in getting vaccines into Canada. On Tuesday, he also blamed people ignoring existing COVID-19 rules for spreading the virus. “The federal government’s failure has resulted in Canada being more than 40th in terms of vaccinating our population,” said Yao. “We’ve vaccinated a whole 1.9 per cent of our population, and this is the true measure of Canada’s failure in addressing COVID.” The comments were made after 15 UCP MLAs signed a public letter condemning the province’s latest round of restrictions. Since the letter was released, two more UCP MLAs also condemned the restrictions. This represents two-thirds of the UCP’s rural caucus. None of the signatories were cabinet ministers. “After 13 painstaking months of COVID-19 public health restrictions, we do not support the additional restrictions imposed on Albertans (Tuesday),” states the letter, with concerns for the physical and mental health impacts of COVID that COVID-19 has taken on vulnerable members of the population.

Article content The signatories include Drew Barnes and Angela Pitt, who have been the most vocal critics within the UCP caucus. Nathan Cooper, who is also Speaker of the House, added his name. Miranda Rosin, who told constituents in a November newsletter “the worst of the COVID-19 health pandemic” had passed, also signed the letter. The representatives for Athabasca and Ponoka counties, Glenn van Dijken and Ron Orr respectively, also signed the letter. When the letter was posted, those communities were seeing Alberta’s fastest COVID-19 spread. Tracy Allard and Jason Stephan, who were among the MLAs caught vacationing abroad during the Christmas break, also signed the letter. The other MLAs include Michaela Glasgo, Dave Hanson, Nate Horner, Todd Loewen, Roger Reid, RJ Sigurdson, Mark Smith and Garth Roswell. UCP MLA Martin Long pushed for an end to restrictions in his own social media posts. Kenney said at a Thursday news conference he accepts the different opinions within the party, but any UCP MLA ignoring COVID-19 restrictions or encouraging others to do so will be expelled from caucus. “What those MLAs were doing was giving voice to those concerns about the very real, negative consequences of restrictions, and I respect their responsibility as elected representatives to articulate concerns like that,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the government must decide how best to protect lives and the healthcare system based on the best scientific advice we get.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com

