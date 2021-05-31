





Article content The discovery of a mass grave of 215 children at a Kamloops residential school has sparked feelings of horror, outrage and a demand for answers across Canada. For the First Nation and Métis communities of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area, these feelings are nothing new. Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) said in a video posted to his Facebook account the news brought back memories of abuse at Holy Angels, a Catholic residential school in Fort Chipewyan run by the Grey Nuns. Adam was not available for an interview on Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local First Nation, Métis leaders call for investigation of residential school sites Back to video “We all know what happened in those schools,” he said. “Some of the kids that went to residential school never did return home, not knowing where they went.” The Holy Angels Residential School opened in 1874 and moved to a new building in 1881. This building was enlarged in 1898, 1904 and 1907 as more children arrived. The school closed in 1974 and was demolished.

Article content The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has confirmed the deaths of 89 children attending the residential school between 1880 and 1953. Adam argues this number is higher. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has documented the deaths of more than 4,100 children across 134 schools, but noted significant gaps in record keeping. At least 821 of those deaths were in Alberta. When the unmarked graves of 215 children were found in Kamloops, the centre could only confirm the deaths of 51 children between 1914 and 1963. Adam said there are mass graves in Fort Chipewyan that include victims from the residential school and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. “All these stories that are true, that are there, we know it happened. We’ve seen it. Some people have seen it happen,” said Adam, who called for a memorial to the victims of the school. Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson announced Monday funding to uncover burial sites at former residential schools across the province. “Finding their graves is a matter of reconciliation and another step toward closure for families,” he said. “Many of the schools have been destroyed and while their general location is known, the exact coordinates are missing. It is also possible that children were buried in locations such as nearby churches. Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Métis Nation, called the residential schools “a heinous and an inhumane tragedy… that must not be forgotten or left to disappear with time.”

Article content “The role of government, churches and individuals must be investigated, and accountability sought, regardless of whether the decision makers are alive, or dead,” he said in a statement. “This discovery should also necessitate a forensic investigation of all residential school sites. Healing won’t come without full knowledge and justice.” Fort McMurray #468 First Nation called the residential school system part of “a complete genocide” in a statement on Facebook. “Canada has an extremely dark past that has been covered up and not talked about or even taught in many of our schools in this country,” the statement said. “We can’t hide from this fact but instead bring it to light and hold the Canadian government accountable for the genocide of our people and the elimination of our culture as well.” Mayor Don Scott pledged “to do my best to seek truth and reconciliation by truly listening to Indigenous people” in a Monday statement. “We must do better. We must find the truth, acknowledge the truth, and then seek reconciliation with those who have been harmed,” he said. “The RMWB has lowered our flags to recognize 215 children lost. This is only a symbolic act, but I hope it compels all of us to turn the grief we have felt this week into action.” The Indian Residential School Survivors Society maintains a 24/7 crisis line for victims of the residential school system and family members: 1-866-925-4419. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

