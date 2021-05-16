Local hospitalizations still high, but Fort McMurray's COVID-19 cases trending downwards
The number of active cases continues shrinking in Fort McMurray, although hospitalizations remain high as COVID-19 patients take up more than one-third of available beds at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC).
In Fort McMurray, there are 44 people fighting COVID-19 at NLRHC, said Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Janet Mezzarobba in a Sunday email. This includes 11 patients using all available ICU beds in Fort McMurray.
There are 122 inpatient beds at NLRHC, including 11 in the ICU. Since May 9, Mezzarobba said five people have been transferred from NLRHC to ICUs in Edmonton.
Fort McMurray, the rural hamlets and Lac La Biche County are leading Alberta’s per capita COVID-19 spread, but daily new cases are slowly trending downwards.
There are 1,440 cases in Fort McMurray and 68 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,508 active cases. Red Deer follows with 703 active cases, or 660.7 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 29 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and six schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,813.2 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,675.6 cases per 100,000 people.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 16:
- All Albertans as young as 12 qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 218,961 people have been infected with the virus: 22,280 active cases, 194,538 recoveries.
- 1,140 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 647 people in hospital, with 186 people in ICUs.
- Three COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,143.
- 11,858 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,189,999 vaccine doses administered; 41.6 per cent has at least one dose, 7.3 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,440 active cases (95 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 4,489 recoveries (110 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- 68 active cases (one new case) in rural communities. Two cases in Wood Buffalo National Park (No new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 208 recoveries (no new recoveries) in rural areas. There are 10 recoveries in Wood Buffalo National Park (no new recoveries).
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre