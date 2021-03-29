





Fitness centres worry about future restrictions, frustrated with current rules

Article content After multiple shutdowns, restrictions and last year’s flooding, Leif Palsen doubts his gym—Crude Strength and Performance in downtown Fort McMurray—can survive another wave of shutdowns. Current health rules on indoor fitness means he is already barely hanging on. “It’s financially terrible, mentally it’s been brutal,” he said. “It’s challenged us. It’s just been really rough.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fitness centres worry about future restrictions, frustrated with current rules Back to video In early March, Alberta eased restrictions on indoor fitness, allowing low-intensity activities after letting fitness centres run one-on-one training. Health authorities say this includes weightlifting, low-intensity dance classes, yoga, barre, indoor climbing, and the low-intensity use of some equipment. Masks must be worn during these activities and physical distancing must be followed. High-intensity activities are allowed in one-on-one settings with a trainer, or a household cohort. These include running, spin and high-intensity interval training.

Article content But fitness centres have found the definition of low-intensity and high-intensity subjective and made with little input from the fitness industry. Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said a workout is high-intensity if the person breathes heavily. Alberta’s fitness industry has argued there is little evidence suggesting high-intensity workouts have caused a large spread of COVID-19 in the province. Palsen calls the eased restrictions “a complete slap in the face.” “I don’t know where they’re coming up with these guidelines,” he said. “There’s no reason for them to be closed, there was never reason for them to be closed.” Palsen said he has seen a jump in memberships, which he credits to a booking app that lets members see how many people are at the gym. But, he has also had phone calls from people asking if they must follow health rules. “I’m like, ‘well yeah, of course’ and they’re like ‘so no cardio equipment,’” he said. “Definitely lose some sales that way.” Like Palsen, Jenneke Delcol of Orangetheory Fitness worries about more restrictions, but feels her team has been resilient this past year. The studio has also signed 12 new members in the past three weeks. Delcol is trying to remain upbeat. The studio has adapted with virtual classes and members book times to work out. However, she admits current measures are not ideal for business. “This low-intensity thing definitely is a different way of doing it, but if we can encourage people that it’s still something and get them going, then I’m all for that,” said Delcol.

Article content Delcol is disappointed current health measures means she cannot reach people she did before the pandemic. She also said many clients have been lost to home gyms, which she worries will fall into disuse. “The unfortunate part is most of us know that the idea is great when we initially make that purchase of the new equipment,” she said. “But unless you’re motivated outside of your own devices, that will be a novelty that will wear off.” Last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw warned more restrictions could arrive if COVID-19 variants continue rising. Blake MacDonald, the president of Orangetheory Fitness Canada, has called on the province to allow high-intensity group workouts with instructors and proper distancing. If this is not possible, he called for further financial support for owners of fitness centres and a tax credit for customers who want to support local gyms. “The current state of restrictions are a minefield of impossibilities to manage and quite honestly, it’s impossible to differentiate between high-intensity fitness and low,” he said. – With files from Dylan Short lbeamish@postmedia.com

