More local home businesses have opened since pandemic began

Article content

In Cassidy Paxton’s kitchen, flour covers the counters, a mixer is almost always on, and cookies are in the oven. Since January, much of her free time is spent baking for her home business, 319 Bread. There is always bread, cookies and pasta ready or being made somewhere.

After getting a mixer for Christmas, a Facebook Marketplace post offering bread had people quickly placing orders. She is living her passion baking and cooking after rarely having time to do so.

“In less than two weeks, I’ve done almost 60 deliveries,” she said. “It’s been crazy busy. It’s just me in my little kitchen, but it’s been fun.”

Paxton isn’t alone in starting a home business during a rough economy. Between March 2 of last year and Jan. 15, the municipality approved 15 Home Based Business (HBB) licenses, which allow customers to enter a home. Another 185 Home Occupation Licenses were approved by the municipality.

To compare, five HBB and 127 Home Occupation licenses were approved between March 4, 2019 and Jan. 17, 2020.