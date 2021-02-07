Limited school, youth team sports returning Monday; three new COVID-19 cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray

Sarah Williscraft  •  Local Journalism Initiative
Feb 07, 2021
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network SunMedia

Limited school and minor sports training will be allowed to return on Monday as the province slowly relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

The original relaxed rules allowed only school-related sports, such as gym class, to return. Games are still banned and indoor fitness for adults is limited to one-on-one training sessions.

Under the new rules, but school and minor sports teams can now have lessons, practices and conditioning activities for indoor and outdoor sports. There are still conditions to these new rules. They include:

  • Participants must be under the age of 18.
  • A maximum of 10 people, including coaches and trainers, can participate in a session.
  • Physical distancing rules are still in effect.
  • Coaches and players must wear masks, but they can be taken off during physical activity.
  • Change room access is limited to emergencies and washroom use.

Restaurants and bars can reopen, but tables are limited to six people. At least one person must provide contact information for contact tracing. Everyone must be from the same household, although people living alone can have a cohort of up to two people.

The second phase of Alberta’s relaunch will feature potential easing in rules for banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, hotels, and sports and fitness.

The phase will be brought in three weeks after the number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals dip below 450. Alberta has 434 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 81 people in intensive care units. This trend must hold for another three weeks before lifting more rules can be considered.

During her Feb. 4 media briefing, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this slow relaunch was necessary to prevent Alberta’s health system from getting overwhelmed. A third wave is very possible if the relaunch is rushed, she said, especially now that Alberta has found more contagious mutations of COVID-19 first identified in the U.K. and South Africa.

On Feb. 3, Premier Jason Kenney described the relaunch as “baby steps” and said restrictions could return if the health system is once again threatened.

“That is why we are not relaxing measures for a large number of sectors all at once, like we did in the spring,” said Hinshaw. “It’s important that we take a slow, phased approach to ensure we aren’t doing too much too fast.”

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 7:   

  • 126,767 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. 
  • Of those cases, 118,816 people have recovered, or 93.7 per cent of all cases. 
  • 351 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,242. 
  • 434 people are in hospital, with 81 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Four new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,709. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes
  • 8,241 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 
  • To date, 3,244,309 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,773,905 people. 
  • 1,668 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 118,384 doses have been administered, 27,048 people are fully immunized with both doses. 
  • 57 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services. 
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine. 
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:    

  • Three new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 64. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Five new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,650.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:    

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total at five cases.
  • No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 135.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:   

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close. 
  • An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school. 
  • An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:    

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
