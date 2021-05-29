Keyano nursing faculty helping at Northern Lights Regional Health Centre; 619 cases in RMWB

Keyano College has allowed nine nursing faculty to help with patient care at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC) now that the semester is over. The staff includes a mixture of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

The hospital has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients during the third wave, peaking in early may with at least 44 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, including 11 people using all 11 intensive care beds. At least 18 people have been sent to Edmonton hospitals because Fort McMurray’s ICU ran out of room.

To meet demand, the hospital added five beds to its six-bed ICU. Another 15 beds were added to acute care, raising the total to 122 beds. As of May 25, there were 20 COVID-19 patients at the hospital. The ICU had eight patients.