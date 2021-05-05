Keyano Huskies launching esports team for the 2021-22 athletic season
Article content
Keyano College will be competing in digital arenas as it adds an esports team to the Huskies for the 2021-22 season. Jonathan Lambert, Keyano’s director of athletics, said he hopes the team will bring the school plenty of recognition and applicants.
“My hope is that we are bombarded, that we do have a waiting list, that it creates a bit of identity for Keyano,” he said. “We’re known to help out industry and oilsands and all of those things, but maybe this will be another thing that the rest of the province is talking about.”
Keyano Huskies launching esports team for the 2021-22 athletic season Back to video
Lambert pitched an esports team to college leadership after noticing its popularity. He pointed out many colleges in the United States already run successful esports teams. But there are few Canadian post-secondary institutions supporting competitive esports.
“I guess through the pandemic the number of people who are online gaming and the whole esport world has been magnified dramatically,” said Lambert. “With the reduction in budgets everywhere in Alberta… esports is being seen as a cheaper option that can provide a very positive student experience for students in any college that has it.”
Advertisement
Article content
Lambert said the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) has been considering supporting esports. The team could also offer athletic scholarships.
He also said the Keyano Huskies’ esports team has an academic advantage. In March, Keyano announced a two-year Business Administration diploma in esports management will begin this fall. This program involves creating, what Lambert calls, an “esport arena.”
The room will have computers and gaming equipment, a lounging area, and a space for the team and the public to meet. Junior high and high schools could also use the space for competitions.
Unlike other sports teams, no travel budget is needed. The college will hire an esport coordinator to manage the team and space. Lambert estimates the team could cost approximately $50,000 to $100,000 annually, but could not estimate how much building the gaming area would cost.
Lambert knows many people are going to be skeptical about youth competing in esports, but defends the team by arguing modern games are intricate and challenging. Computer coding was originally met with confusion and doubt by parents when schools first started offering classes, he said. But these classes are now considered normal.
“You’re talking about a billion dollar industry that somebody has to do. Someone has to design the game,” he said. “We wholeheartedly think it’s going to be the same for esports.”
Promoting the team has just started. The plan is to bring in three multiplayer games and create three separate teams. They will also have a console game, which Lambert thinks will be FIFA.
lbeamish@postmedia.com