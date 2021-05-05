Keyano Huskies launching esports team for the 2021-22 athletic season

Article content

Keyano College will be competing in digital arenas as it adds an esports team to the Huskies for the 2021-22 season. Jonathan Lambert, Keyano’s director of athletics, said he hopes the team will bring the school plenty of recognition and applicants.

“My hope is that we are bombarded, that we do have a waiting list, that it creates a bit of identity for Keyano,” he said. “We’re known to help out industry and oilsands and all of those things, but maybe this will be another thing that the rest of the province is talking about.”

Lambert pitched an esports team to college leadership after noticing its popularity. He pointed out many colleges in the United States already run successful esports teams. But there are few Canadian post-secondary institutions supporting competitive esports.

“I guess through the pandemic the number of people who are online gaming and the whole esport world has been magnified dramatically,” said Lambert. “With the reduction in budgets everywhere in Alberta… esports is being seen as a cheaper option that can provide a very positive student experience for students in any college that has it.”