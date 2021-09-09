Keyano Huskies begins first esports season with wins
Keyano’s new esports team has already racked up its first wins.
The team has a total 18 players that compete against other schools in Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant. Earlier this week, the Rocket League team beat St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, 5-2. The Valorant team has beaten Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, 13-5, as well as the University of Alabama in Huntsville 16-14 after a triple overtime.
Jonathan Lambert, Keyano’s director of athletics, said the college has never competed against American teams outside of exhibitions.
“It’s been a really crazy couple of months getting everything set up and ready to go here,” said head coach Ben Bramly. “Seeing our teams actually compete against other schools for the first time was super exciting, and it definitely feels really good to see them go out and win.”
Keyano announced an esports team would be added to the Huskies for the 2021-2022 season in May. This past March, the college also announced a two-year Business Administration diploma in esports management would begin this fall. Only two colleges in Canada offer the program and a few post-secondary schools in Canada have competitive esports team.
Before the season started, Lambert said he was concerned people might not accept the esports team. But, coaches and student athletes have accepted them as equals.
“It’s really been a success and everybody is pretty excited about them being here for sure,” he said.
Joshua Fitzpatrick, a member of the Fortnite team, started in esports after a soccer injury took him out of the sport for almost a year. The same year, Fortnite came out and after playing a lot with his friends, Fitzpatrick started streaming on Twitch. There, he learned about esports and played in some tournaments for money, but not to the extent of a college or pro level, he said.
“I think bringing it into the college environment really helps the students learn about the logistics and everything that goes into esports,” he said. “Bringing it into a college environment is good, it’s a good first step for people who actually want to pursue this as a career.”
Jedruk Deguzman plays on both the Fortnite and Call of Duty teams, said he knows people who are interested in going to school because esports is available.
The program involves creating an “esport arena.” The room will have computers and gaming equipment, a lounging area, and a space for the team and the public to meet. Junior high and high schools could also use the space for competitions. The arena is expected to open on campus in January 2022.
For the first year, Bramly said he hopes to bring esports to the college and community. Any success on the competitive scene would be “the cherry on top.”
“For me, I’ll just be happy if we can get a lot of students involved in the esports program and the teams,” he said. “Really just make it a mainstay thing on campus and show the school that it’s not really a niche thing, that there really are a lot of people getting into video games competitively.”
