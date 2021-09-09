Keyano’s new esports team has already racked up its first wins.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The team has a total 18 players that compete against other schools in Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant. Earlier this week, the Rocket League team beat St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, 5-2. The Valorant team has beaten Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, 13-5, as well as the University of Alabama in Huntsville 16-14 after a triple overtime.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Keyano Huskies begins first esports season with wins Back to video

Jonathan Lambert, Keyano’s director of athletics, said the college has never competed against American teams outside of exhibitions.

“It’s been a really crazy couple of months getting everything set up and ready to go here,” said head coach Ben Bramly. “Seeing our teams actually compete against other schools for the first time was super exciting, and it definitely feels really good to see them go out and win.”

Keyano announced an esports team would be added to the Huskies for the 2021-2022 season in May. This past March, the college also announced a two-year Business Administration diploma in esports management would begin this fall. Only two colleges in Canada offer the program and a few post-secondary schools in Canada have competitive esports team.

Before the season started, Lambert said he was concerned people might not accept the esports team. But, coaches and student athletes have accepted them as equals.

“It’s really been a success and everybody is pretty excited about them being here for sure,” he said.

Joshua Fitzpatrick, a member of the Fortnite team, started in esports after a soccer injury took him out of the sport for almost a year. The same year, Fortnite came out and after playing a lot with his friends, Fitzpatrick started streaming on Twitch. There, he learned about esports and played in some tournaments for money, but not to the extent of a college or pro level, he said.