Kenney kicks Yao off committees for Mexico trip; Allard resigns from cabinet

Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao has been kicked off the standing committees he was a member of by Premier Jason Kenney.

Yao travelled to Mexico sometime during the holiday break, but as of Monday evening the province has been unable to reach him. Kenney ordered all MLAs, cabinet ministers and political staffers to return to Canada on Jan. 1.

The province has not confirmed if Yao has been reached, and calls to Yao and his constituency manager, Vaughn Jessome, have gone unanswered.

“Last Friday, I took responsibility for not having been clear enough with members of the government caucus and others in positions of leadership that they should not travel abroad,” Kenney said in a post to his Facebook page. “Over the weekend, I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions.”

Yao sat on the Standing Committee on Families and Communities, which is chaired by Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP MLA Laila Goodridge, and the Standing Committee on Privileges and Elections, Standing Orders and Printing.