Article content

Premier Jason Kenney urged Albertans to follow COVID-19 restrictions over the Easter long weekend on Wednesday, saying the number of rising variant cases is a “wake-up call.”

During an unrelated press conference, Kenney called on people to stay home over the holidays if possible and to avoid socializing outside of their family groups or close contact cohorts for those who live alone.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kenney calls rising COVID-19 variant cases a 'wake-up call,' 140 active cases in Fort McMurray Back to video

He said the COVID-19 variants, which have more severe health impacts, are driving up cases in the younger population.

“We can see the end. But we have to finish this strongly without imposing massive pressure on our hospital system,” Kenney said.

“So, I would plead with Albertans, please be very careful and follow the public health guidelines and the restrictions in place. We think a lot of the spread that’s happening now is because people have become tired of all of this, they’ve either kind of forgotten about the guidelines or they just wish them away.”