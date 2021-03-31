Kenney calls rising COVID-19 variant cases a 'wake-up call,' 140 active cases in Fort McMurray
Premier Jason Kenney urged Albertans to follow COVID-19 restrictions over the Easter long weekend on Wednesday, saying the number of rising variant cases is a “wake-up call.”
During an unrelated press conference, Kenney called on people to stay home over the holidays if possible and to avoid socializing outside of their family groups or close contact cohorts for those who live alone.
He said the COVID-19 variants, which have more severe health impacts, are driving up cases in the younger population.
“We can see the end. But we have to finish this strongly without imposing massive pressure on our hospital system,” Kenney said.
“So, I would plead with Albertans, please be very careful and follow the public health guidelines and the restrictions in place. We think a lot of the spread that’s happening now is because people have become tired of all of this, they’ve either kind of forgotten about the guidelines or they just wish them away.”
Kenney reiterated the vast majority of transmission of COVID-19 happens at home.
“Let’s just buckle down in the next month or so to get us through this without threatening our hospital system, it’s critically important,” he said.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 31:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 148,332 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 137,992 people have recovered, or 93 per cent of all cases.
- 871 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 8,350.
- 301 people are in hospital, with 63 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,990.
- 13,739 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- 634,790 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 101,264 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 17 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 140. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- No new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,782.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to four cases. Two of those cases are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 148.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- Alert: Ecole McTavish High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.