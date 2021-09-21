Jane Stroud acclaimed as Ward 4 councillor

Jane Stroud has been acclaimed councillor for Ward 4 after no one else challenged her for the spot. The deadline for candidates was Monday at noon.

“It has been an honour to be the council representative for Ward 4 since 2010,” said Stroud. “I’m committed to being a positive and influential councillor to the communities that I serve. I’ll continue to listen, raise concerns and work towards achieving the results that the residents of Ward 4 deserve.”

Stroud has been asked by the municipality to take down her election signs in the ward. While she will be the next councillor for the ward, Stroud said she will take part in any election forums that invites her.

“It is important to understand the concerns of the region as a whole,” she said.

Stroud said priorities include overseeing the completion of plans to connect rural homes and businesses to high-speed internet, as well as piped water and sewage services.

The municipality approved a $21-million partnership with Telus to bring high-speed internet to the rural communities south of Fort McMurray. More than 90 per cent of homes and businesses in the ward will have access by 2023.

The 2021 municipal budget has set aside $15 million to bring rural water and sewage services to Anzac, Gregoire Lake Estates, Conklin, Janvier and Saprae Creek. Already $167 million has been committed to the project, with another $36.9 million needed to complete it. The project is scheduled to be completed between 2024 and 2027 depending on the community.

Stroud also said the completion of flood mitigation measures will be a priority following the April 2020 flood. The 2021 municipal budget included $44 million for flood mitigation and $63 million for the next two years. The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that the flood caused more than $424 million in insured damages and $627 in uninsured damages.

This marks Stroud’s fourth term on council as the representative for Anzac, Conklin, Gregoire Lake Estates and Janvier. Stroud has been a councillor since 2010. She is the first incumbent to win back her seat on council.

-With files from Laura Beamish

