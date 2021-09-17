'It was great. All of it': Meagher looks back on 26-year council career

Councillor Phil Meagher ran for his Ward 1 seat in 1995 because he felt the municipality’s leadership was overlooking the region’s recreational and athletic opportunities. Eight council terms later and the municipality’s longest serving councillor says he has accomplished everything he can before retiring.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I think it works out to about 530 council meetings I’ve sat through, so that’s 530 nights I was away from my kids,” he said in his final interview as councillor. “I’m 60 and I could have tried to keep going until I was 65, but I want to spend time with my grandkids. It was a family decision.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'It was great. All of it': Meagher looks back on 26-year council career Back to video

Meagher, who is originally from New Brunswick, moved to Fort McMurray from Calgary in 1983 to work as a teacher. His political career began in 1995 after he told Guy Boutilier—who was mayor at the time—the newly-created municipality was ignoring the region’s recreational opportunities. Boutilier agreed and told Meagher, who was a gym teacher at the time, to run for council.

“He told me you’ll get more done on the inside then the out, so that’s what I did. Of course, I didn’t expect it to be 26-and-a-half years,” said Meagher.

By the end of Meagher’s first term, recreation was just one of many priorities. Fort McMurray’s population was about to swell from an insatiable global demand for cheap oil. Housing and rental prices soon rivalled major cities. Dozens of work camps sprouted throughout the boreal forest to bring in tens of thousands of transient workers.

“I didn’t realize everything was going to go boom, boom, boom. That was exciting, but it was a challenge,” he said.

Meagher is proud of his work promoting the region’s trail systems, where he was often found running, skiing and cycling wearing a hunter-orange toque.

The development of MacDonald Island Park and the Suncor Community Leisure Centre was a professional highlight, but felt more like a headache at the time. Meagher remembers being criticized for continuing to support the facility, even as construction costs ballooned, timelines were missed and