'It was great. All of it': Meagher looks back on 26-year council career
Councillor Phil Meagher ran for his Ward 1 seat in 1995 because he felt the municipality’s leadership was overlooking the region’s recreational and athletic opportunities. Eight council terms later and the municipality’s longest serving councillor says he has accomplished everything he can before retiring.
“I think it works out to about 530 council meetings I’ve sat through, so that’s 530 nights I was away from my kids,” he said in his final interview as councillor. “I’m 60 and I could have tried to keep going until I was 65, but I want to spend time with my grandkids. It was a family decision.”
Meagher, who is originally from New Brunswick, moved to Fort McMurray from Calgary in 1983 to work as a teacher. His political career began in 1995 after he told Guy Boutilier—who was mayor at the time—the newly-created municipality was ignoring the region’s recreational opportunities. Boutilier agreed and told Meagher, who was a gym teacher at the time, to run for council.
“He told me you’ll get more done on the inside then the out, so that’s what I did. Of course, I didn’t expect it to be 26-and-a-half years,” said Meagher.
By the end of Meagher’s first term, recreation was just one of many priorities. Fort McMurray’s population was about to swell from an insatiable global demand for cheap oil. Housing and rental prices soon rivalled major cities. Dozens of work camps sprouted throughout the boreal forest to bring in tens of thousands of transient workers.
“I didn’t realize everything was going to go boom, boom, boom. That was exciting, but it was a challenge,” he said.
Meagher is proud of his work promoting the region’s trail systems, where he was often found running, skiing and cycling wearing a hunter-orange toque.
The development of MacDonald Island Park and the Suncor Community Leisure Centre was a professional highlight, but felt more like a headache at the time. Meagher remembers being criticized for continuing to support the facility, even as construction costs ballooned, timelines were missed and
“I thought supporting it was the way to go and we did it,” he said. “I don’t care what people say now. When you look at MacDonald Island, that is a nice complex. It’s an expensive complex, but it’s a nice complex.”
Meagher also spent much of his free time volunteering with dozens of athletic programs and events, and more fundraisers than he can count. One accomplishment was when he raised $11,400 for the Centre of Hope by attempting to ski 280-kilometres from Fort Chipewyan to the Snye. Pneumonia stopped him near Fort McKay, but he finished the final 50 kilometres in 10 hours a week later.
There were periods on council he’s not fond of, though. The 2016 Horse River Wildfire was a tragedy he doesn’t like remembering. The COVID-19 pandemic will also join that list. Politically, Meagher and the late councillor Dave Kirschner were the only councillors to oppose the downtown arena project in 2013. The project was cancelled in 2015 when costs hit $580 million.
“I got a lot of negative calls and even some threats with that one. I took a bit of a beating on that one, but life goes on,” he said. “Fort McMurray would have been bankrupt if that would have gone through. I’m not even second-guessing myself on that one.”
Meagher said he will miss many of his council colleagues. Boutilier—who also served as MLA and councillor—is one person he enjoyed working with, as was former mayor Melissa Blake.
“Phil has been a wonderful contribution to Fort McMurray’s development during the time he served. He did it with humour and intelligence,” said Blake in an interview. “I have so much appreciation for his dedication and passion. He was a great guy for me to learn my ropes from.”
He named former councillors Jim Carberry and Lance Bussieres as other colleagues who stood out. While he described former councillor Sheldon Germain as “my occasional arch rival,” Meagher said he respected how passionate and well-researched Germain was during debates.
Most of his praise was for former councillor Tyran Ault, whom Meagher described as “one of the best, a smart lad, incredibly gifted.”
Meagher is also retiring from his position as chief deputy superintendent from the Fort McMurray Public School Division, ending a 37-year career in local education. The school division has honoured him by naming the gym at Fort McMurray Composite High School—where Meagher taught—after him. He will soon move to Sundre to be closer to family.
“It was great. All of it,” he said.
