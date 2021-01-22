Article content

Indigenous leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area say the recent cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline is a worrying sign for the oilsands and could hurt Indigenous investments.

The cross-border pipeline expansion was cancelled hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as president. Biden had spent months on the campaign trail promising to cancel Keystone XL on his first day in office.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous leaders say Keystone cancellation a worrying sign for oilsands Back to video

This was the second time the project has been cancelled. Then-president Barack Obama rejected a permit application for Keystone XL in 2015. His successor, Donald Trump, reversed that decision in 2017.

Much of the pipeline has already been built and already crosses the U.S. border. Last March, Premier Jason Kenney agreed to fund the first year of construction with a $1.5 billion investment and $6 billion in loan guarantees.

“It almost appears this project was cursed,” said Ron Quintal, president of the Fort McKay Métis Nation. “It’s absolutely frustrating.”