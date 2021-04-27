





Article content First Nation and Métis leaders are accusing Premier Jason Kenney of blaming their communities for COVID-19’s viral spread in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB), and demanding an apology. During an April 26 press conference, Kenney said there have been reports of widespread vaccine hesitancy in Indigenous communities, pointing to a February CBC article mentioning that 576 people out of 1,100 residents had received a vaccine. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous leaders blast premier's comments vaccine comments, call for more restrictions Back to video All Fort Chipewyan residents were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year because of the community’s isolated location and limited health care resources. Kenney also said the RMWB has a large vaccine supply sitting unused. “The population up there is disproportionately Indigenous,” said Kenney. “We’ve had a much lower age eligibility for vaccination for that First Nations population, and we have done a lot of extra outreach efforts working with the First Nations to address vaccine hesitancy and to make it as convenient as possible in a culturally sensitive way to deliver those vaccines.”

Article content Most COVID-19 cases in the RMWB are in Fort McMurray. The 2018 municipal census, which does not include reserves, puts the region’s Indigenous population at seven per cent. Just under 4.5 per cent of all COVID-19 cases have been in rural and Indigenous communities. The only workplace outbreaks outside Fort McMurray have been at oilsands camps and sites. No schools in the communities outside Fort McMurray have had outbreaks. Alberta Regional Chief Marlene Poitras of the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association said it was “derogatory” to use “disproportionate” while discussing Indigenous communities and rising COVID-19 cases. “There are many areas where Indigenous populations are ‘disproportionately represented,’ like prisons, and in having chronic and severe health conditions like diabetes, education, housing, infrastructure, and access to proper health care services,” she said in a statement. “Where we are not ‘disproportionate’ is our existence as a people living in our traditional territories.” Poitras also said Indigenous leaders across Alberta are fighting vaccine hesitancy in their communities. But she also said she understood why so many Indigenous people have been skeptical of the vaccine, “given the histories of experimentation and the attempted erasure of First Nations peoples by settler colonizers.” Poitras’ comment was made after a statement representing all local First Nation and Métis leaders demanded lockdown measures from the province to fight COVID-19.

Article content These include a curfew, rapid testing at entrances to the municipality, restricting access to rural hamlets, sending more health care staff to the region, moving rural schools online, ticketing violators, and lowering vaccine eligibility to everyone who is at least 18. “The Indigenous communities took measures into our own hands to protect our people,” said Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in a statement. “Kenney could have done the same, but even after a year, has chosen not to. And who does that hurt? The residents of the RMWB.” jpg, FM As of Monday, 17.2 per cent of rural residents and 13.9 per cent of Fort McMurray residents have had at least one vaccine dose. To compare, 25.2 per cent of the province have had a vaccine. Mayor Don Scott has argued the region’s young population has become a disadvantage in getting people vaccinated as cases rise. The region’s average age is just under 32, according to the 2018 census, and roughly 47 per cent of the population is between 20 and 44. The largest cohort is people aged 30 to 34, which accounts for 12.3 per cent of residents. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that loosening vaccine eligibility in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is “absolutely on the table,” but many other rural communities are not far behind in terms of high viral spread. “It’s important to remember that we have a limited supply, so anything that’s allocated there… would be taking it away from somewhere else,” she said. “Those are the very difficult decisions that we need to make about what would have the greatest impact.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com

