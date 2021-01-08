Article content

The census region covering Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo and Cold Lake area ended 2020 with an unemployment rate roughly 31 per cent higher than what was seen in March when COVID-19 shutdowns began.

Data from Statistics Canada released Friday showed unemployment in December dropped to 8.3 per cent from 8.8 per cent in November. In March, unemployment was 6.3 per cent.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hospitality, retail hardest hit sectors as region shed thousands of jobs in 2020: StatCan Back to video

The employment rate dropped by 2.2 percentage points from 70.2 per cent in March to 68 per cent in December. November’s employment rate was 68.8 per cent.

The number of employed people in December was 4,000 positions smaller than it had been in March. Last month also saw 1,100 positions lost from November.

Full-time positions have dropped by 100 positions from November to December, and 3,600 positions from March.

Part-time positions also dropped by 100 positions from November to December, and 300 positions since March.

The sectors covering restaurants, bars, hotels and retail was hit harder than any other industrial sector this past month and in 2020.