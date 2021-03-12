Homeowners harassed after address shared on social media

Article content

Wood Buffalo RCMP are warning residents about harassment and vigilantism, after innocent homeowners were targeted in connection to a recent investigation and arrest by ALERT.

On Thursday, it was reported that a Fort McMurray couple has been charged with sexually assaulting an infant, bestiality, and possessing and distributing child pornography.

Officers say the address of the home was posted on social media, but the post has mistakenly connected the homeowners to the investigation.

Cst. Shelley Nasheim said the people who bought the house, who have nothing to do with the case, are now being harassed.

Wood Buffalo RCMP remind people that all harassment and vigilantism acts are illegal and will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any other criminal cases, is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040. Tips can be made anonymously at cybertip.ca.