Hinshaw warns of more restrictions as Alberta sets new variant record; 49 active cases in Fort McMurray

New COVID-19 variant cases broke records for the fourth time in a week on Wednesday, and Alberta’s top doctor said more restrictions may be in order if they continue rising.

Alberta reported 202 more cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants of concern Wednesday. Total cases, including active and recovered, have nearly doubled within a week, jumping to 2,110 from 1,097 on March 17. Last Wednesday there were 50 new variant cases and 91 were discovered last Thursday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said variants now make up about 19 per cent of all active cases, with almost 99 per cent of these the U.K. variant B.1.1.7. More restrictions were needed in places where the variant has become dominant, she said.

“We saw in the U.K. earlier this year that the variant strains rise very quickly, and that in some cases additional restrictions have been needed to prevent further spread and to prevent that impact on hospitals and ICU use,” she said.