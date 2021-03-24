Hinshaw warns of more restrictions as Alberta sets new variant record; 49 active cases in Fort McMurray
New COVID-19 variant cases broke records for the fourth time in a week on Wednesday, and Alberta’s top doctor said more restrictions may be in order if they continue rising.
Alberta reported 202 more cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants of concern Wednesday. Total cases, including active and recovered, have nearly doubled within a week, jumping to 2,110 from 1,097 on March 17. Last Wednesday there were 50 new variant cases and 91 were discovered last Thursday.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said variants now make up about 19 per cent of all active cases, with almost 99 per cent of these the U.K. variant B.1.1.7. More restrictions were needed in places where the variant has become dominant, she said.
“We saw in the U.K. earlier this year that the variant strains rise very quickly, and that in some cases additional restrictions have been needed to prevent further spread and to prevent that impact on hospitals and ICU use,” she said.
Hinshaw said what happens next depends on how Albertans follow existing public health measures and prevent spread.
“If spread escalates, if we’re seeing the spread and the transmission of our cases — and particularly variant cases — continuing to rise, it may be possible, it may be necessary, to bring in additional restrictions.”
She also said the two most recent cases of the Brazilian variant were acquired in the community
There were a total of 692 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday and two more people have died.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 22:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 143,547 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 135,040 people have recovered, or 94.1 per cent of all cases.
- 692 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,176.
- 285 people are in hospital, with 53 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Two new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,973. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 12,835 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,625,233 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,881,873 people.
- 512,248 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 93,910 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 189 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 15 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 49. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- One new recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,765.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- One new COVID-19 cases in rural communities has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to four cases. One of these cases is in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 146.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- There are alerts for Ecole McTavish High School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.