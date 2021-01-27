Hinshaw warns abuse against health-care staff won't be tolerated; 10 recoveries, six new cases in Fort McMurray

Article content continued
Hinshaw was disappointed to hear what happened to Shahab and his family. When asked if she has faced threats, Hinshaw said she has heard “many different opinions from Albertans.” Some people have been respectful, even when they have disagreed with her. Others have not been.
“Health-care workers work hard everyday to protect the health, safety and well-being of all Albertans,” she said. “We need to remember that COVID is the enemy, not one another.”
Even before COVID-19, abuse against Canadian health-care workers was an ongoing problem. A 2017 study from the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, for instance, found 61 per cent of Canadian nurses reported cases workplace violence. Two-thirds of respondents considered leaving their jobs because of the abuse.
Hinshaw also welcomed dropping case numbers in Alberta, as the new daily cases dropped to 366 on Tuesday. But, the health-care system remains strained and new variants of COVID-19 are delaying reopen plans.
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed on Monday that one case was found in an individual with no links to international travel, meaning the strain has already entered the general population.
“The rise of new variants in Alberta and around the world also makes it vital that we not move too quickly, which could have dire consequences for our health system and our health,” she said.vmcdermott@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 25:
- 121,901 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 111,662 people have recovered, or 91 per cent of all cases.
- 366 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 8,652.
- 626 people are in hospital, with 108 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 13 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,574. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 8,312 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,117,301 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,740,866 people.
- 361 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 99,453 doses have been administered across the province, 10,174 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 28 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Six new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 120. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- 10 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,553.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to six cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 133.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
