Hinshaw warns abuse against health-care staff won't be tolerated; 10 recoveries, six new cases in Fort McMurray

Article content continued

Hinshaw was disappointed to hear what happened to Shahab and his family. When asked if she has faced threats, Hinshaw said she has heard “many different opinions from Albertans.” Some people have been respectful, even when they have disagreed with her. Others have not been.

“Health-care workers work hard everyday to protect the health, safety and well-being of all Albertans,” she said. “We need to remember that COVID is the enemy, not one another.”

Even before COVID-19, abuse against Canadian health-care workers was an ongoing problem. A 2017 study from the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, for instance, found 61 per cent of Canadian nurses reported cases workplace violence. Two-thirds of respondents considered leaving their jobs because of the abuse.

Hinshaw also welcomed dropping case numbers in Alberta, as the new daily cases dropped to 366 on Tuesday. But, the health-care system remains strained and new variants of COVID-19 are delaying reopen plans.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed on Monday that one case was found in an individual with no links to international travel, meaning the strain has already entered the general population.

“The rise of new variants in Alberta and around the world also makes it vital that we not move too quickly, which could have dire consequences for our health system and our health,” she said.vmcdermott@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 25: