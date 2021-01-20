Hinshaw says positivity rate dropping, but hospitals under 'severe strain'; 12 new cases, 11 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content

Alberta’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues dropping and is currently around 5.6 per cent, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at her Tuesday media briefing. However, the province’s health-care system is still struggling to cope with the hundreds of people fighting the virus in hospitals.

“Our health-care system is still under severe strain,” she said, noting the positivity rate hovered between one to two per cent in the summer. “This continues to impact our ability to deliver care not only for COVID-19, but all other health conditions Albertans have.”

Hinshaw also said health officials are adapting Alberta’s vaccination strategy after Pfizer announced it would not be sending any vaccines to Canada next week. It is not known how many Pfizer vaccines Alberta will get in the first half of February.

Alberta did receive a shipment of vaccines from Pfizer, while Moderna vaccines will be prioritized for people’s second doses.