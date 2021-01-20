Hinshaw says positivity rate dropping, but hospitals under 'severe strain'; 12 new cases, 11 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Vincent McDermott
Jan 20, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  4 minute read
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

Alberta’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues dropping and is currently around 5.6 per cent, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at her Tuesday media briefing. However, the province’s health-care system is still struggling to cope with the hundreds of people fighting the virus in hospitals.

“Our health-care system is still under severe strain,” she said, noting the positivity rate hovered between one to two per cent in the summer. “This continues to impact our ability to deliver care not only for COVID-19, but all other health conditions Albertans have.”

Hinshaw also said health officials are adapting Alberta’s vaccination strategy after Pfizer announced it would not be sending any vaccines to Canada next week. It is not known how many Pfizer vaccines Alberta will get in the first half of February.

Alberta did receive a shipment of vaccines from Pfizer, while Moderna vaccines will be prioritized for people’s second doses.

Hinshaw said second doses for supportive living or long-term care residents who have received their first dose remain the priority, since this group has made up two-thirds of Alberta’s COVID-19 deaths.

At this time, the Alberta government believes all health-care workers that have received their first dose will be able to receive their second vaccine dose

“However, some uncertainty exists because it is unknown how much vaccine will be received by Canada in the first two weeks of February,” said Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a statement.

“We would like to vaccinate many, many more Albertans as soon as possible, but we need more vaccines,” he said. “Alberta has the capacity to deliver about 50,000 doses per week and rapidly expand distribution, but we lack supply.”

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 19: 

  • 117,767 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 105,208 people have recovered, or 89 per cent of all cases.
  • 456 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 11,096.
  • 740 people are in hospital, with 119 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • 17 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,463. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 8,258 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,037,183 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,719,560 people.
  • 2,501 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 92,315 doses have been administered across the province.
  • 17 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization, but are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 

  • 12 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 169. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. 
  • 11 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,442. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8. 

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: 

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to four cases. 
  • One new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 130. 
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: 

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak 
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days