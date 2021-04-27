Hinshaw says limited vaccine supply preventing larger rollout in RMWB; fifth resident dies from COVID-19

Article content

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said loosening vaccine eligibility in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is “absolutely on the table” at her Tuesday press conference.

But she said this is not happening right now because of a limited provincial vaccine supply. She also said while the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) leads Alberta for COVID-19 spread per capita, many other rural communities are not far behind, either.

“It’s important to remember that we have a limited supply, so anything that’s allocated there… would be taking it away from somewhere else,” she said. “Those are the very difficult decisions that we need to make about what would have the greatest impact.”

A statement from the Athabasca Tribal Council confirmed a Métis elder has died from COVID-19, making him the fifth person to die from the virus. His death comes one day after Suncor Energy and GardaWorld confirmed a security guard at the company’s base plant died from the virus.