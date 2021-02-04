Hinshaw defends slow relaunch plan; Kenney attacks COVID-19 conspiracies; No new cases in RMWB for first time since October

Vincent McDermott
Feb 04, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  6 minute read
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Photo by Supplied

Dr. Deena Hinshaw defended Alberta’s four-stage reopening plan as necessary, arguing it would be irresponsible to reopen as quickly as the province did last spring.

At her daily media briefing on Wednesday, she acknowledged the Feb. 8 limited reopening of gyms and restaurants has been polarizing.

She pointed out the province has done well in getting daily case numbers down. She also acknowledged this came at a great personal and financial sacrifice from businesses and people.

But, hospital numbers are still high. COVID-19 mutations first identified in the U.K. and South Africa, which are more contagious than the original virus, have also been found in Alberta. A third wave is very possible if the relaunch is rushed, she said.

“That is why we are not relaxing measures for a large number of sectors all at once, like we did in the spring,” she said. “It’s important that we take a slow, phased approach to ensure we aren’t doing too much too fast.”

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney described the relaunch as “baby steps” and said restrictions could return if the health system is overwhelmed.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who has accused Kenney of leaving the health system unprepared for the second wave, questioned the relaunch now that the two mutations are in Alberta.

“I fear our premier is bending to political pressures rather than scientific evidence,” she said on Tuesday. “We must reconsider if now is actually the best time to be loosening public health restrictions, as so many provinces and the federal government are actually moving to tighten them.”

COVID-19 ‘just a reality’: Kenney

During a Tuesday evening Facebook Live forum with Hinshaw, Kenney blasted conspiracy theories that COVID-19 is a hoax or a manufactured crisis.

Some questions during the nearly 90-minute event accused the Alberta government of manipulating COVID-19 numbers for nefarious purposes. Others accused Kenney of not fighting these cases.

After one person asked if Kenney was collaborating with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, he gave a 13-minute answer attacking this thinking.

“This is not a conspiracy, this is not a figment of my imagination, this is not invented by Klaus Schwab or Justin Trudeau,” said Kenney, holding a chart showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jump from 100 to 950 between late October and late December.

Had Alberta not entered a second shutdown of businesses and private gatherings in November, Kenney said daily case numbers would have jumped to 2,400 and eventually 10,000.

Alberta’s health system would have been unable to handle these daily numbers. Under this scenario, Kenney described a province “where we’re taking body bags out of tent hospitals set up in McCann Stadium in the middle of February, where doctors are telling 80-year-olds they’re not going to get critical care because we’ve run out of ventilators.”

“It’s not Justin Trudeau, it’s not the Great Reset, it’s not QAnon, it’s not a conspiracy. It is just a reality,” he said. “For those of you who are in deep denial about this, wake up and smell the coffee.”

Kenney also rejected comparing hotels used for quarantining international travellers to internment camps, after one person asked if the province would fight this policy. He wondered if Canada would have “saved itself a world of hurt” if this policy started last February.

“Take the fear factor down a notch. This is not, what was being alleged last year by some people, internment camps or anything like this,” he said. “These are hotels that have been rented by the Government of Canada to administer their quarantine program for international arrivals”

-with files from Lisa Johnson and Anna Junker

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of February 3:  

  • 125,090 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 116,820 people have recovered, or 93.1 per cent of all cases.
  • 259 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 6,599.
  • 539 people are in hospital, with 94 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • 11 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,671. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 6,837 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,195,613 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,761,155 people.
  • 1,903 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 109,341 doses have been administered across the province, 18,970 people are fully immunized with both doses.
  • 53 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:  

  • No new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 68. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Six new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,624.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:  

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total at seven cases.
  • No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 133.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:  

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
  • An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:  

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days