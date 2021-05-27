





Hinshaw defends reopening plan as 'prudent approach'; 759 active cases in RMWB

Article content Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said the province’s three-staged reopening plan is a “prudent approach” that was developed with health care experts. At her Thursday media conference, Hinshaw said the plan is based on recommendations from her office, including lifting most public health restrictions when 70 per cent of the province has had at least one vaccine dose. She also said the vaccination benchmarks in the plan cover more people than the reopening plans in B.C. and Saskatchewan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hinshaw defends reopening plan as 'prudent approach'; 759 active cases in RMWB Back to video “It was our recommendation that the plan focused on the percentage of all Albertans 12 and over who have the vaccine, instead of just the percentage of adults with a first dose as some other jurisdictions have done,” said Hinshaw. While the plan depends on first-dose numbers, Hinshaw stressed Albertans should book a second shot as soon as possible. Beginning Friday, people on dialysis can book second shots 21 to 28 days after their first dose. More information on second doses will come “as early as next week,” she added.

Article content The reopening plan begins on May 28, when faith groups can hold worship services taking up no more than 15 per cent of fire code occupancy. On June 1, some restrictions on outdoor activities will be eased. Some doctors are concerned about the province’s timeline for lifting restrictions, especially two weeks after Alberta had the highest rate of infection per capita compared to the rest of Canada or the United States. Premier Jason Kenney and Opposition Leader Rachel Notley also sparred over the plan’s timeline in the Alberta Legislature after Wednesday’s press conference. Notley also pushed the province to embrace paid sick days, which Kenney rejected. Local outbreaks will have local approach: Hinshaw The vaccine benchmarks for the reopening plan depend on the provincial average instead of community vaccination rates. Both Hinshaw and Kenney, who also attended Thursday’s press conference, have acknowledged there could be pockets of Alberta with vaccination numbers below the provincial average. When asked how the province would respond to localized COVID-19 outbreaks as the rest of Alberta moves forward, Hinshaw said health authorities would respond with a local approach. “I’m not saying we would be closing businesses in a particular town, but we could potentially be looking at, for example, employing quarantine measures or other measures with respect to outbreak management we wouldn’t need to employ across the province,” she said.

Article content Kenney said this has already happened in parts of the United Kingdom, which has seen COVID-19 infections rise in recent days. On Thursday, BBC News reported areas including Bolton, Leicester and Glasgow have seen a rise in the COVID-19 variant first identified in India. “They’re having to respond on a regionalized basis there to that challenge and I think we can anticipate that might happen from time to time here,” he said. “We will continue with our investments in contact tracing and testing, and hopefully continue a rapid rollout of rapid test kits, all of which can help equip local health authorities to identify and contain local outbreaks if and when they happen.” Alberta Health Services (AHS) is developing plans for boosting vaccine availability in communities facing logistical hurdles, such as distance from vaccination centres, and low turnout. vmcdermott@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 27: All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine

225,937 people have had COVID-19: 10,017 active cases, 213,721 recoveries.

513 new cases in past 24 hours.

538 people in hospital, including 150 people in ICUs.

One COVID-19 death in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,199.

9,017 people tested in past 24 hours.

2,615,747 vaccine doses administered: 50.4 per cent has at least one dose, 8.1 per cent fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 730 active cases (30 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

5,710 recoveries (138 new recoveries).

Eight residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The most recent death was reported May 24. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 67.8%, (494 people)

60-74: 67.2%, (4,600 people)

40-59: 62%, (14,298 people)

20-39: 43.2%, (12,171 people)

12-19: 41.3%, (2,813 people)

All ages: 43.2%, (34,516 people)

60-74: 7.9%, (539 people)

40-59: 3.8%, (874 people)

20-39: 2.5%, (707 people)

12-19: 0.3%, (23 people)

All ages: 3.1%, (2,479 people) COVID-19 in rural areas: 29 active cases (one new case) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

264 recoveries (four new recoveries) in rural areas.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 58.5%, (61 people)

60-74: 54%, (274 people)

40-59: 44.2%, (515 people)

20-39: 25.2%, (294 people)

12-19: 18.8%, (88 people)

All ages: 30.2%, (1,236 people)

60-74: 21.5%, (109 people)

40-59: 9.8%, (114 people)

20-39: 4.5%, (53 people)

12-19: 0.4%, (two people)

All ages: 8%, (327 people) RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Ecole McTavish Public High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)

Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)

Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases)

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases) RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Birch Mountain Enterprises

Brandt Tractor

Canadian Natural Albian

Canadian Natural Horizon

Canadian Natural Jackfish

Centre of Hope

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal

Civeo Athabasca

Civeo Lynx Lodge

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

North Star Ford

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre

Safeway

Salvation Army Shelter

Suncor Base Plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River

Sunshine Community Day Home

Syncrude Aurora

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Wapasu Creek Lodge

Walmart

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre

