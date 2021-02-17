Hinshaw calls growing spread of variant cases concerning; No new cases, four recoveries in Fort McMurray
With some of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions lifted last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it’s too early to say what affect those changes have had.
Dropping hospitalizations since COVID-19 patients peaked in December is good news, she said, but numbers remain higher than where they were at the start of the second wave. On October 17, there were 2,890 active cases across Alberta and 122 people hospitalized. Today, there are 4,993 active cases and 365 hospitalizations.
“Four months later with some of the strictest measures in place, we’re still working to reduce the ripple effects of our previous interactions,” she said. “These numbers underscore the power that our actions have.”
Lifting restrictions, such as indoor gatherings, are not being Alberta’s third phase of its relaunch plan. Hinshaw said this is because most transmissions have been at indoor social gatherings.
“We cannot become complacent now, especially with the arrival of variants of concern in our province,” she said. “Indoor social gatherings present too much of a risk at this point.”
During the long weekend, Alberta reported 15 new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, 18 on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and seven on Monday. There are 221 variant cases in the province.
Hinshaw said roughly half of Alberta’s investigated variant cases have been linked to community spread. Of those cases, the source is unknown for one-third and the remaining come from close contacts.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has warned rotational workers to be cautious at work sites with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks, including 11 in the oilsands. The Atlantic province is requiring commuters to quarantine for 14 days when they return home.
Hinshaw said there have been no variant cases at any oilsands sites, but urged people to follow rules related to travelling.
– With files from Jason Herring
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 16:
- 129,338 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 122,554 people have recovered, or 94.7 per cent of all cases.
- 263 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,993.
365 people are in hospital, with 56 people in intensive care units.
- Nine new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,791. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 5,216 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,313,593 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,792,839 people.
- 2,535 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 149,138 doses have been administered, 54,024 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 74 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- No new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 41. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Four new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,681.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to three cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 138.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB's rural areas.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An alert has been declared for St. Kateri School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak
An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.