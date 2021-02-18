Hinshaw asks for cooperation with contact tracers; four new cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content

Dr Deena Hinshaw is asking that Albertans cooperate with contact tracers after seeing a “small but significant” increase in people not participating with the process.

Up until December, Hinshaw said less than one per cent of people confirmed to have COVID-19 didn’t answer or return phone calls from contact tracers. Since then, that has risen to 1.9 per cent in January and 1.3 per cent so far in February.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hinshaw asks for cooperation with contact tracers; four new cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray Back to video

There has also been an increase in people refusing to help contact tracers after first speaking with them, said Hinshaw. When this happens, contact tracers follow up multiple times and send written notices of information requirements.

“It may be tempting to think that not providing information will make COVID go away. Unfortunately, the opposite is true,” she said. “Trying to ignore COVID and not participate with contact tracing only pushes back the day we can ease restrictions further by giving the virus the opportunity to spread farther and faster without being stopped.”