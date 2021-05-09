Grass fire north of Parsons Creek overpass may have been caused by off-road vehicles

Article content

A Saturday afternoon grass fire north of Parsons Creek was likely caused by off-road vehicles seen in the area, according to emergency officials.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and Regional Emergency Services were dispatched to a grass fire north of the Parsons Creek overpass at 4:22 p.m. on May 8. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. There were no injuries or reports of property damage.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grass fire north of Parsons Creek overpass may have been caused by off-road vehicles Back to video

While the cause has yet to be determined, police say witnesses reported seeing off-road vehicles in the area before the fire. Emergency officials say the fire may have been caused by a combination of heat from the vehicles and dry conditions.

There is no local fire ban for the area, although the province says Alberta Wildfire says the wildfire risk is currently high for the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

Police are warning people to be mindful of their off-road vehicles, not to throw cigarette butts out their vehicle windows and to keep backyard fires under control.

Alberta’s 2020 wildfire season was considered quiet because of a combination of cold, wet weather in many parts of the province and temporary bans on fires and off-road vehicles.

Last year’s fire season saw 700 fires burn 3,300 hectares, which was far below the average of the past five years. In November, wildfire information officer Travis Fairweather told Postmedia there were 989 wildfires across 880,000 hectares in 2019.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com