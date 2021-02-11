Girls Inc. reflecting on past year's challenges and triumphs at Women of Inspiration event

“When it comes to systemic gaps and equity issues, not everybody is on the same boat even though they are under the same weather,” said Tonda. “It’s been frustrating to witness these gaps deepen over the last year.”

Nanase Tonda, executive director of Girls Inc., said it was important the event continue despite the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted many gender-specific issues facing women, she said, and this event will raise awareness of those issues.

Girls Inc. of Northern Alberta will reflect on a year of challenges and triumphs at their annual Women of Inspiration event, which will be held online, next month.

“We realize that everyone has gone through the last year differently and our five local women represent some of these differences,” said Tonda.

This year’s award winners are Regina Oppon, Victoria Brown, Rachel Ivey, Chithra Udayashaukar and Shreeya Patel. Their work ranges from championing mental health, support for immigrants, sports programming for children and leaders in the STEM fields.

Patel, a Grade 12 student from Westwood Community High School, is the youngest recipient of the Women of Inspiration Award.

Patel helped create an all-female technology club called Queens in Code. The club organizes events, such as Fort McMurray’s Community Code Day, and panels connecting young people to accomplished leaders in STEM fields.

“Receiving this award affirms that we need to work even harder to make sure there are women that girls can loop up to who are pursuing things like engineering,” said Patel in an interview. “This way it won’t be completely daunting when they trek upon their roads in pursuit of male-dominated fields.”

Patel is deciding between an academic path in engineering, computer science, cognitive sciences or finance when she goes to university.

“I hope that I continue to be an inspiration to other girls because I know I’ve looked up to a few people who have helped me get to this position,” said Patel.

Tonda said the Women of Inspiration event will round out a challenging year for Girls Inc. After the pandemic hit in March, the organization laid off staff and cut hours for remaining employees.

Providing services and organizing activities was a challenge online. But, Girls Inc. was able to provide services for 1,575 individual girls throughout the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. This is nearly double the rates from 2019, marking a record for the organization.

