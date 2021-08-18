Gareth Norris running for Ward 1 council seat

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Norris said he’s frustrated with how things are going in the community, saying there seems to be a disconnect between the current council and what residents of the region seem to want.

“We need to start working together and working with community groups and getting ideas on what people want in this town,” he said. “We pay all this money for these consultants when we have a wealth of resources here in Fort McMurray from the Indigenous groups to all the different multicultural groups to the people who have grown up here. Let’s talk to them and see what they want.”

Norris worked with municipality’s summer programs for three years before working for the municipal fire department for 17 years.

A priority for Norris is accountability at city hall, saying there needs to be an open and transparent audit of what’s happening.

“There seems to be, from my experience and what I’m hearing, a lack of accountability for decisions being made,” he said. “I’m still hearing a lot of issues regarding work environment and those were things that actually were a part of me leaving the municipality after 17 years so it frustrates me and angers me that that seems to still be going on.”

Norris, who owns Paddy McSwiggins in Thickwood, said council should be looking at revitalizing the whole town instead of focusing on downtown revitalization. This includes looking at what the municipality has to offer, what needs to be fixed and improved upon to make the region more inviting for people to want to move to the RMWB.