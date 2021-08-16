Gallery: Show & Shine raises money for Centre of Hope

Laura Beamish
Aug 16, 2021  •  1 minute ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is on display at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at the Acden Fleet Show & Shine in Taiga Nova Sunday in support of the Centre of Hope.

All proceeds from the event, including a dunk tank, barbecue and vehicle registration, went to the Centre of Hope. A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle were also held.

lbeamish@postmedia.com

A 1930 Ford Model A at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
People look at a 1965 GMC 910 Wideside at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A truck is on display at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Cars from the 881 Crew are lined up on display at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
Motorcycles are on display at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
An image on Venom is displayed on the hood of a car at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
A vehicle is on display at the Show & Shine at Acden Fleet in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 16, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
