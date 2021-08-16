Gallery: Show & Shine raises money for Centre of Hope

Article content

Cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at the Acden Fleet Show & Shine in Taiga Nova Sunday in support of the Centre of Hope.

All proceeds from the event, including a dunk tank, barbecue and vehicle registration, went to the Centre of Hope. A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle were also held.

