Gallery: Hues for Humanity fundraiser run colours the Birchwood Trails

Article content
Hundreds of runners painted the Birchwood Trails red on Saturday morning – as well as purple, orange, yellow, blue and green -after running the five-kilometre
Hues for Humanity fundraiser run.
The all-ages, non-competitive event encouraged people to wear costumes or enter as teams, as they were doused with coloured chalk at stations dotting the course through the trail system.
All profits went towards education support centres and programs operated by Canadian Humanitarian in Guatemala, Ethiopia and Malawi.
A party with food, water and music greeted runners at the end of the finish line, as well as a final blast of even more colour thrown into the air.
Runners covered in coloured chalk at the Fort McMurray's Hues for Humanity run in the Birchwood Trails on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
