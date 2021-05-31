Gallery: Fort McMurray Legion's museum ready for visitors once restrictions ease
The new museum at Fort McMurray’s Legion is ready for visitors once COVID-19 restrictions ease.
The museum showcases historical military artifacts showing the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region’s military history, including weapons, photographs, uniforms, equipment and a signed letter from King George VI presented to a local soldier taken prisoner during the Second World War.
Museum coordinator Dale Bendfeld said the region has a lengthy military history. During the Second World War, the United States Air Force built Fort McMurray’s first airport and the United States Army was camped where Keyano College now stands.
The items currently on display are only about 20 per cent of the items the Legion has, said Bendfeld. The Legion plans to rotate the items on the floor with those in storage. Bendfeld also said people can donate or loan their own historical military items.
Historical items can be shown to school groups, either by going to the schools directly or having classes visit the museum.
“We have to support those people who have stepped up and who have handed their country that blank cheque that at any point in time could cost your life, your sanity, a limb,” said Legion Branch president Pat Duggan. “We can’t forget that sacrifice.”
On the second floor, the Legion has created a library space for veterans to gather without being around the bar.
The Legion has also been renovating the rest of the first floor, after last year’s flood also caused $1.6 million in damages. This includes a new kitchen, six new pool tables and a patio.
Once restrictions are lifted, the Legion hopes to once again host weddings, Christmas parties and other functions.
“The Legion is not just for veterans, it’s for everybody,” said Bendfeld.
The Legion has also started a fundraising campaign for a potential move to Parsons Creek. The campaign runs from May 29 to Aug. 8 and includes an online 50/50 raffle, a car and motorcycle show, a bake sale, a market and a scavenger hunt.
The Legion’s museum designation with the Organization of Military Museums of Canada will not impact plans to move the branch out of Waterways and into Parsons Creek.
Legion members voted unanimously to leave Waterways last August in favour of somewhere with more community exposure. The building also lost insurance coverage for overland flooding after last year’s flood.
Duggan said earlier this month he hopes the designation will help the Legion during negotiations for provincially-owned land in Parsons Creek, which the municipality is attempting to buy from the Alberta government.
The Parsons Creek parcels would also support other residential and commercial spaces. Duggan hopes to break ground for a new Legion building within two years.
-with files from Vincent McDermott
