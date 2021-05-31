Gallery: Fort McMurray Legion's museum ready for visitors once restrictions ease

Article content

The new museum at Fort McMurray’s Legion is ready for visitors once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The museum showcases historical military artifacts showing the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region’s military history, including weapons, photographs, uniforms, equipment and a signed letter from King George VI presented to a local soldier taken prisoner during the Second World War.

Museum coordinator Dale Bendfeld said the region has a lengthy military history. During the Second World War, the United States Air Force built Fort McMurray’s first airport and the United States Army was camped where Keyano College now stands.

The items currently on display are only about 20 per cent of the items the Legion has, said Bendfeld. The Legion plans to rotate the items on the floor with those in storage. Bendfeld also said people can donate or loan their own historical military items.

Historical items can be shown to school groups, either by going to the schools directly or having classes visit the museum.