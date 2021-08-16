Gallery: Fort McMurray celebrates India's 75th Independence Day

Laura Beamish
Aug 16, 2021  •  11 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
An India and Canada flag fly at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
An India and Canada flag fly at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM

Family and friends gathered for lunch and cricket to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day at the Syncrude Athletic Park on Sunday.

The event, organized by the Fort McMurray Gujarati Cultural Society, marks the day when India became a nation in 1947.

lbeamish@postmedia.com

A group of women pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
A group of women pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
People play cricket during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
People play cricket during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
Lunch is served at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
Lunch is served at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
People pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
People pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
The flag of India is raised next to Canada’s flag during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
The flag of India is raised next to Canada’s flag during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
Members of the the Fort McMurray Gujarati Cultural Society and municipal council celebrate India Independence Day at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network
Members of the the Fort McMurray Gujarati Cultural Society and municipal council celebrate India Independence Day at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM
Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Fort McMurray

This Week in Flyers