Breadcrumb Trail Links News Local News Gallery: Fort McMurray celebrates India's 75th Independence Day
Author of the article:
Laura Beamish An India and Canada flag fly at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM Article content
Family and friends gathered for lunch and cricket to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day at the Syncrude Athletic Park on Sunday.
The event, organized by the Fort McMurray Gujarati Cultural Society, marks the day when India became a nation in 1947.
lbeamish@postmedia.com
A group of women pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM People play cricket during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM Lunch is served at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM People pose for a photo at the India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM People gather for India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM The flag of India is raised next to Canada’s flag during India Independence Day celebrations at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM Members of the the Fort McMurray Gujarati Cultural Society and municipal council celebrate India Independence Day at Sycrude Athletic Park in Fort McMurray on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray TodayPostmedia Network jpg, FM Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Share this article in your social network