Funke Banjoko running for Ward 1 council seat

Funke Banjoko, a supply chain manager and frequent volunteer on local committees, is running for one of six Ward 1 council seats in October’s election.

Banjoko, who arrived in Fort McMurray in 2011, said her priorities as a councillor would include lobbying for health care specialists and affordable child care, attracting retailers, and encouraging commuters to live in the community.

“If you want to capture, attract and retain people, transform the city from a transit setting into a place where more people want to work and live,” she said. “I know women from my community, women from my church that went to Edmonton or Calgary for short stays, and never came back. We need to look at this.”

Banjoko is not interested in reopening the debate on whether commuter camps in the oilsands should be closed, and has no problems with transient workers needed for short-term or highly specialized projects. But she also says a transient workforce not only strains the resources of the community, but the companies, too.