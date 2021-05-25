Funke Banjoko running for Ward 1 council seat
Funke Banjoko, a supply chain manager and frequent volunteer on local committees, is running for one of six Ward 1 council seats in October’s election.
Banjoko, who arrived in Fort McMurray in 2011, said her priorities as a councillor would include lobbying for health care specialists and affordable child care, attracting retailers, and encouraging commuters to live in the community.
Funke Banjoko running for Ward 1 council seat
“If you want to capture, attract and retain people, transform the city from a transit setting into a place where more people want to work and live,” she said. “I know women from my community, women from my church that went to Edmonton or Calgary for short stays, and never came back. We need to look at this.”
Banjoko is not interested in reopening the debate on whether commuter camps in the oilsands should be closed, and has no problems with transient workers needed for short-term or highly specialized projects. But she also says a transient workforce not only strains the resources of the community, but the companies, too.
“It’s not helping the economy, it’s not helping the companies if we look at it in a holistic way,” she said. “If you are hiring from B.C., if you are hiring from Edmonton then you have to provide accommodation for them. You have to bring transportation. As a supply chain management professional, that’s not as cost effective as if you hire from local.”
Banjoko was born in Nigeria and learned supply chain management at the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply in the United Kingdom. She lived in Chicago and Toronto before moving to Fort McMurray nearly a decade ago.
Banjoko has served with the Community Services Committee, Communities in Bloom, the Immigration Advisory Table, the Nigerian Canadian Association of Fort McMurray. She is also secretary of her church, RCCG-The Lord’s Heritage church.
“I acknowledge the efforts and successes of the past leaders, but it is also time for fresh ideas and bringing some changes to the current status quo,” she said.
There are now four people running in Ward 1. The other candidates include educator Jennifer Vardy, business owner and sports advocate Sandy Bowman and Fort McMurray resident Joseph Mugodo.
Councillor Jane Stroud of Ward 4—which represents Anzac, Conklin, Gregoire Lake Estates and Janvier—is the only incumbent councillor running for reelection so far.
Councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen are both running for mayor. The remaining councillors have not announced publicly plans for October.
Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply between Jan. 4 and Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.
Information for interested candidates and voters will be provided on the RMWB website at rmwb.ca/elections. More information on the upcoming election can be found on the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com