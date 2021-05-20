Fully-vaccinated people with no symptoms can skip quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 cases; 1,308 cases in RMWB

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they have no symptoms after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case. This rule takes place two weeks after someone has had a second vaccine dose.

People with one COVID-19 vaccine dose must quarantine for 10 days after coming into close contact with a COVID-19 case, even if they show no symptoms. Quarantine can also end if anyone tests negative for the virus after at least seven days.

The 14-day quarantine rule still applies to unvaccinated people and anyone returning from international travel.

“To be clear, if a fully vaccinated individual is experiencing any symptoms, even minor ones, they will still be required to isolate and go for testing,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, at a Thursday press conference. “While vaccines don’t erase all possibilities of infection, the data shows the vaccine reduces the amount of virus in the person’s body even if someone does get infected, which further reduces the risk of transmission.”