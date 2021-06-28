Friends walking 100,000 to raise money for Canadian Mental Health Association

Article content

Three friends are planning to walk 100,000 steps around Fort McMurray to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). Their walk begins July 10.

Last year, friends Daniel Keys, Nicholas Keys and Lyndsey Janes decided to do the walk as a fun challenge, but this year thought it would be good to use the challenge as a fundraiser.

The trio had many charities they wanted to support, but ultimately went with CMHA because of the recent demands for local mental health supports caused by the 2016 Horse River wildfires, the April 2020 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just thought that it would be a great idea to try our best to do our part in supporting those in our region from where we grew up,” said Keys.

Aside from the goal of walking 100,000 steps in one day, the group initially set a fundraising goal of $1,000. However Keys said they are close to raising that goal. As of Sunday, the group have raised $885.