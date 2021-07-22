Trio raise more than $5,100 for Canadian Mental Health Association with 100,000 steps

Three friends raised more than $5,100 for the Canadian Mental Health Association Wood Buffalo after walking 100,000 steps —or roughly 80 kilometres—on July 10. The group hoped to raise at least $1,000 and bumped the goal to $3,000 after passing that milestone.

“I think it’s quite astonishing that we could do that,” said Nick Keys. “We were quite happy with what we ended up getting.”

The trio had many charities they wanted to support, but went with CMHA because of recent demands for mental health services locally following the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, the April 2020 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year Keys, along with his brother Daniel and friend Lyndsey Janes, walked 100,000 steps in a day, but this was the first time they decided to raise money for a local non-profit.

“It went pretty well. It was hot, although that was a small sacrifices for people living with mental health,” said Keys. “I myself had to handle a few bloody noses during the day, but overall it was good.”

Last year, they left from Wood Buffalo, walking across the bridge to MacDonald Island, towards Taiga Nova Industrial Park, then to Parsons Creek, around Timberlea and back down Confederation Way to where they started before taking a lunch break.

Keys said this year’s walk was easier because it avoided hills. The walk began at 3 a.m. in Thickwood and brought them to the track at Holy Trinity High School by 9 a.m. Most of the walking was done on the track so others could join them. When it got too hot, the group walked to Phoenix Gym and used treadmills. They walked back to Holy Trinity High School’s track and finishing around 9:15 p.m.

The group has not decided if they will do a third walk next year, but Keys said considering he wouldn’t be surprised if the walk became an annual event.

“It’s truly a great cause and a great thing to spread awareness about,” he said. “I think there’s probably a good guarantee that we’ll do it, but that all depends definitely on our summer jobs and where we are and everything because we’re currently all university students.”

The campaign will remain open for donations until July 31.

